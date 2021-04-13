Peterson Zamat Helps Family See Glimmer Of Hope After Devastating Oil Spill

NORTH HAVEN, Conn., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a family was forced out of their 'forever home 'to live in a trailer, a glimmer of hope has emerged in a landmark legal victory. Attorney Gregory S. Peterson of the law firm Peterson Zamat, LLC has led the charge to hold the third-party subcontractors responsible for their work. And a Connecticut Superior Court has agreed.

In 2018, an oil spill in a South Glastonbury, CT home rendered the house unlivable. Attorney Peterson argued that the two subcontracted environmental testing companies were liable and had caused the mitigation to be done improperly due to incorrect methods and procedures. His years of experience in insurance adjusting told him this was not right. Attorney Peterson remarked…

"The homeowners had no place to turn. They couldn 't live in their house due to the horrific smell from the spill. It permeated nearly the entire house. And no one wanted to take responsibility for the improper testing that was done. The family has been living a horror show since 2018 and had to leave their home with nearly nothing."

Superior Court Judge Cesar Noble stated, "...FSS knew or should have known that improper testing would lead to the harm of the general nature of that suffered, the premature pouring of the concrete floor over a contaminated substrata."

This ruling has opened the door for strong litigation in this case going forward. It also sets a precedent for other homeowners and commercial property insurance cases involving disasters such as this one where insurers hire third-party subcontractors. Attorney Peterson expects a trial in 2022 unless the defendants "want to come to the table and make it right" before then.

About Peterson Zamat, LLCLicensed in both Connecticut and New York, Peterson Zamat, LLC is a law firm with offices in North Haven and Fairfield, CT and New York, NY. Their practice areas focus in litigation for commercial and residential insurance as well as real estate, commercial and family law. More information can be found at PetersonZamat.com.

