PETERMAYER Appoints Business Development Lead, Rounding Out New Leadership Team

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Orleans-based integrated marketing agency PETERMAYER recently named Heather Snow as VP, Director of Marketing and Business Development, rounding out the agency's new leadership team.

The move is the latest of a series of senior level appointments for PETERMAYER, as owners Mark Mayer and Josh Mayer lay the groundwork for the future of the agency. Earlier in the year Desmond LaVelle was promoted to Chief Creative Officer and Abbey Dethlefs to VP, Director of Strategy, following the appointment of Michelle Edelman as President and Adam Blankenship as SVP of Client Engagement.

"The PETERMAYER of today is an agency 54 years in the making," says Mark Mayer. "Looking ahead to the agency's next 50 years means creating a leadership team that embodies deep experience, strategic and creative vision and an entrepreneurial builder mindset."

Snow brings 20 years of advertising and PR agency experience to the team. She joins PETERMAYER following a 9-year tenure at McGarrah Jessee as Head of Marketing, PR & Business Development, where she helped reposition the Austin agency for a national stage. She has also held roles leading PR and digital consulting teams at WE Communications Worldwide and MullenLowe, where she worked with brands such as Microsoft, Avon, Verizon, Olympus Imaging, REI, Crabtree & Evelyn and Match.com.

"PETERMAYER is a powerhouse of strategic and creative talent, that until recently has been a best kept secret outside of the region," says Snow. "With more brand marketers seeking smaller, independent agencies outside of the major metros, PETERMAYER is poised to become a sought-after agency among brands looking to build cultural resonance," says Snow.

With the appointment of new leadership across the Creative, Strategy, Client Engagement and Business Development disciplines, PETERMAYER has set its sights on building the agency's book of business while elevating its creative output and brand stature.

More about PETERMAYER'S new leadership team:

Desmond LaVelle was named Chief Creative Officer in January 2021. Lavelle joined PETERMAYER in 2017 as ECD from Facebook, where he served as a creative lead across global accounts. LaVelle has also held SVP/Creative Director posts at FCB and Leo Burnett, where he led the creation of award-winning campaigns for Esurance, Dockers, Altoids, Samsung, Kellogg's and P&G. At PETERMAYER, LaVelle has drawn on his Facebook experience to translate tech company "creative hacker culture" into new practices that incorporate diverse perspectives from across the agency as well as outside that allow the teams to speed the process of getting to insights and creative concepts.

Abbey Dethlefs was named VP, Director of Strategy in January 2021. Dethlefs joined PETERMAYER in 2019 from Enso Collaborative, where as Head of Strategy she led Indeed to create the Work Happiness Score, recognized by Fast Company as a "World Changing Idea." Dethlefs also held strategy leadership roles at Deutsch LA and TBWA, where she led brand strategy for brands such as Target, Zillow, Apple, Pepsi, Uber and National Geographic.

Adam Blankenship joined PETERMAYER as SVP, Director of Client Relations in early 2020. Before joining PETERMAYER, Blankenship worked at global agencies like BBDO and DDB as well as independent agencies like McKinney and RPA in Los Angeles, where he helped brands of all sizes find success. Blankenship's experience includes working with brands such as Honda, Sprint Wireless, Kia Motors, ExxonMobil, NY State, Monster.com, General Electric, Coldwell Banker, Brown Forman, Gold's Gym, Polaris, Subaru, Mitsubishi Motors, and Mazda North America.

Michelle Edelman was named President & Chief Strategy Officer in 2020. Edelman joined PETERMAYER in 2013 as EVP & Chief Strategy Officer. Prior to PETERMAYER, Edelman held positions as Managing Partner at Ogilvy & Mather in Chicago and SVP/Chief Planning Officer at Leo Burnett, where she pushed the boundaries for many well-known brands. Her thought leadership on Dove's Real Beauty campaign elevated the brand as a contemporary icon for beauty. Her experience also includes guiding strategic direction for brands such as Adidas, Huggies, Allstate, Quiznos, Motorola, DIRECTV, Sun Microsystems and the San Diego Visitors & Convention Bureau.

About PETERMAYERPETERMAYER is a New Orleans-based full-service integrated marketing agency with a reputation for building and leveraging brands' cultural capital into functional business results and is an "AdAge Small Agency of the Year" award recipient. The agency works with brands such as McCormick's Zatarain's, Thai Kitchen and Gourmet Garden; Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex; The National WWII Museum; CenturyLink; Ochsner Health System; Hancock Whitney Bank; as well as destination marketing for Coastal Mississippi and Arlington Convention and Visitor Bureau. Visit www.peteramayer.com for more information.

