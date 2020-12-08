Peter Yarrow In Concert; Linda Ronstadt In Conversation

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Yarrow of the Grammy award-winning group Peter, Paul, and Mary, and multiple Grammy Award winner Linda Ronstadt will participate in a virtual gala event Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. (PST) on Zoom.

Peter and Mary, both long-time humanitarians and musical legends, are honorary board members of the nonprofit One Story at a Time, which offers humanitarian aid, education, and resilience training to vulnerable populations along the Mexican border.

A private auction, open to all gala participants, will include signed memorabilia by Ms. Ronstadt and the chance to bid on an hour-long, tailor-made concert by Peter for you and your guests.

A short film by award-winning producers Julie M. Thompson and Brogan de Paor will inform gala participants about One Story at a Time and the plight of the migrants it serves.

Tickets are $18.

Sign up for this event at : https://just1atatime.org/concerts/.Learn more about this organization at: just1atatime.org.

All proceeds benefit One Story at a Time, a non-profit dedicated to bringing humanitarian aid and hope to the most vulnerable people in Mexican border towns and to support the volunteers who help to provide those in need with basic necessities, education, and life-affirming opportunities. Learn more at just1atatime.org.

