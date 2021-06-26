CHEVY CHASE, Md., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Rinaldi, DMD, AAACD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Dentist for his exemplary contributions in the dental field and his outstanding service to the community with Rinaldi...

CHEVY CHASE, Md., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Rinaldi, DMD, AAACD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Dentist for his exemplary contributions in the dental field and his outstanding service to the community with Rinaldi Dental Arts.

Highly renowned, Peter Rinaldi, DMD is a leading, highly sought after cosmetic dentist with over 30 years of professional experience. He is currently practicing at Rinaldi Dental Arts where he specializes in all facets of his work, including cosmetic dentistry, veneers, full mouth reconstruction, smile design, periodontics, sleep apnea, TMJ, bonded ceramics, and more. Dr. Rinaldi demonstrates the highest level of professionalism, integrity, and compassion to best serve the medical community.

Dedicated to serving the residents of Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia, Dr. Rinaldi has placed more than 30,000 porcelain laminate veneers. He is recognized as one of the first dentists to use lasers in the treatment of aesthetic gum re-contouring. Alongside his work at Rinaldi Dental Arts, Dr. Rinaldi has been the clinical director for the Aesthetic Advantage Hands-On Continuums at New York University, Baylor College of Dentistry, Palm Beach Community College and the Eastman Dental School in London, England.

In light of his academic achievements, Dr. Rinaldi completed his undergraduate studies at Ohio State University and received his Doctor of Dental Medicine in 1983 from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, now Rutgers School of Dental Medicine.

Remaining aware of the latest dental advancements, Dr. Rinaldi is a member of the American Dental Association, the American Academy for Oral Systemic Health, the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and the Maryland State Dental Society. Accredited by the AACD in 1998, Dr. Rinaldi is also a Fellow of both the International Academy for Dental Facial Esthetics, and the International Congress of Oral Implantologists. He is also an accomplished lecturer and speaker, having lectured on aesthetic procedures and techniques across the United States as well as the United Kingdom. Additionally, Dr. Rinaldi is a contributing author in two esthetic textbooks for dentists and physicians, i.e. "Cosmesis of the Mouth Face and Jaw" and "Minimally Invasive Techniques of Oculofacial Rejuvenation." Throughout his career, he has collaborated with top dental companies of the world, such as Kerr, Brasseler, Zenith Dental, Ivoclar, and 3M.

In light of his professional achievements, Dr. Rinaldi attributes his success to passion, hard work, and dedication. He is declared one of "America's Top Dentists" by the prestigious Consumers' Research Council of America and "America's Best Dentists." Since 2009, he has been named "Top Dentist" by Washington Magazine and in 2020 by Bethesda Magazine. He was also selected for by Practical Aesthetics magazine as one of the top clinical instructors worldwide in the field of dentistry in 2001-2003. Moreover, Dr. Rinaldi was featured in The Leading Physicians of the World by the International Association of HealthCare Professionals (IAHCP).

In his spare time, Dr. Rinaldi enjoys golfing and spending time with his family. He also devotes his time to charitable endeavors including the Washington Ballet and N Street Village.

Dr. Rinaldi would like to thank his wife, Andrea, and son Dr. Alexander S. Rinaldi for their love and support. He dedicates this honorable recognition to his mentor, Dr. William K. Mopper.

To learn more, please visit https://www.rinaldidentalarts.com/.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peter-rinaldi-dmd-aaacd-is-being-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301320497.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who