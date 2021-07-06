Peter Pru, CEO Of Ecommerce Empire Builders, Announces Launch Of First Book

PHILADELPHIA, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In twelve years, Peter Pru turned a college pipe dream into a network of successful online businesses that generate millions of dollars a year. Everything Pru knows about running an ecommerce business he learned himself. Months of reading books, browsing online forums, ecommerce courses, and conversations with other online business owners gave Pru the foundation to build his ecommerce empire. And five years ago, he decided he wanted to teach other aspiring ecommerce entrepreneurs how to do the same thing for themselves.

In 2016, Peter Pru founded Ecommerce Empire Builders, which helps guide thousands of students through the complex world of ecommerce from start to finish. Pru and his team have built several programs and courses designed to teach everyday people how to grow their online businesses, but this year, Pru decided it was time to add another resource to their arsenal: a book.

"My goal isn't to teach people how to build a business that's exactly like mine, it's about helping them build the business that fits their lifestyle, whether that's as a side hustle or in place of their nine-to-five job," says Peter Pru. "In order to do this, people need an instruction manual, which is what this book will be. Ecommerce Empire will be people's blueprint to success."

In addition to an introduction where Pru shares his own failures and successes, Ecommerce Empire: The Definitive Guide to Starting & Scaling a Future-Proof Online Business will also feature ten chapters that take readers through all of the necessary steps to build their own customized funnel to drive traffic that they control.

"You don't need sophisticated skills in data analysis or marketing to be successful in ecommerce. You also don't need a rich benefactor or investors," says Pru. "What you do need is control, and this book will give anyone the confidence to be in control of everything they do."

Pru's book is scheduled to publish in 2022.

About Ecommerce Empire Builders:Ecommerce Empire Builders provides cutting-edge programs and services to help entrepreneurs build, launch, and scale their ecommerce businesses. To learn more, please visit https://ecommerceempirebuilders.com/home . To learn more about Peter Pru and for updates on his book, please visit https://peterpru.com/ .

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peter-pru-ceo-of-ecommerce-empire-builders-announces-launch-of-first-book-301326104.html

SOURCE Ecommerce Empire Builders