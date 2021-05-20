Peter Anastos (Photo: Business Wire)

N-able (formerly SolarWinds MSP), the purpose-built technology partner for managed services providers (MSPs), today announced two new additions to its executive leadership team. Dave MacKinnon has been appointed as its new chief security officer and Peter Anastos as executive vice president, general counsel. The new appointments extend the N-able commitment to delivering the protection, performance, and partnerships MSPs need to power their customers—and their business—forward.

"We are excited to have both Dave and Peter join our leadership team during this key time in our N-able journey," said John Pagliuca, president, N-able. "Dave is well known for his extensive security background and knowledge, which makes him the perfect fit in such an important focus area for N-able, our MSP partners, and their customers. Peter has a proven legal track record and will be a tremendous asset and leader at N-able. I'm looking forward to seeing this growing executive team support our partners in helping them succeed."

MacKinnon will be responsible for the N-able information security team, including product and application security, governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), and security incident response. He contributes to the team with over 20 years of experience leading global security teams across various industries. Throughout his career, his strong technical background has given him the ability to build enterprise security strategies; these align systems and infrastructure with best practices for keeping both the organization and its customers safe. Most recently, Dave was an IT security leader for AT&T ®/WarnerMedia ®, where he implemented an extensive security program managing complex incident response events.

"Joining N-able during this time is thrilling. I am ready to dive into helping the product and technology teams continue to manage, monitor, and secure the N-able infrastructure," said Dave MacKinnon, chief security officer, N-able. "The team at N-able has built a great security foundation, and my focus will be to continue building upon that and fully developing a program that is secure by design, so we can keep helping our partners manage, detect, and respond to today's threats."

Anastos, who has previously served in senior leadership roles for both private and public companies, has over 20 years of general counsel experience and will lead the legal and corporate development functions at N-able. Most recently, Peter served as general counsel at Access Information Management, a leading records and information management company, and Cynosure, Inc., a leading laser medical device company (before its acquisition by Hologic, Inc. in 2017). Before that, Peter was general counsel at Airvana, Inc., where he played a key role in its successful IPO in 2007. He was also instrumental in the subsequent acquisition by a private equity firm in 2010, and the following sale to a strategic buyer in 2013.

"I'm looking forward to working with the team at N-able, which has such a strong partner and technology focus. I am also excited about working again with John, who has built an established team of professionals," said Peter Anastos, general counsel, N-able. "My main focus will be to support N-able and its partners in this dynamic, growing global market, by continuing to provide the foundation for MSPs to be successful."

About N-able

N-able (formerly SolarWinds MSP) empowers managed services providers (MSPs) to help small and medium enterprises navigate the digital evolution. With a flexible technology platform and powerful integrations, we make it easy for MSPs to monitor, manage, and protect their end customer systems, data, and networks. Our growing portfolio of security, automation, and backup and recovery solutions is built for IT services management professionals. N-able simplifies complex ecosystems and enables customers to solve their most pressing challenges. We provide extensive, proactive support—through enriching partner programs, hands-on training, and growth resources—to help MSPs deliver exceptional value and achieve success at scale. n-able.com

The N-ABLE, N-CENTRAL, and other N-able trademarks and logos are the exclusive property of N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. and may be common law marks, are registered, or are pending registration with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and with other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks (and may be registered trademarks) of their respective companies.

© 2021 N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. All rights reserved.

