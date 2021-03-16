Pete Davidson Starts A Production Company Named Bodega Cats Presents

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Bodega Cats Presents, LLC is proud to announce Pete Davidson as the company's co-founder and co-CEO. Davidson has served as a silent partner over the last year but is now is taking a step forward to transition into their new executive role.

"I am really excited to be part of this company and help people get a start in this industry," Davidson says. "I never thought I would do something like this, but I met some of my closest friends doing stand-up, so I felt this was the right thing to do to give back to my community."

Davidson brings over 10 years of experience in media & entertainment, ranging from stand-up comedy to their acting and television pursuits. Originally from Staten Island, New York, Davidson got their start in the industry doing stand-up comedy at a local venue at 16. Since then, Davidson co-wrote and starred in the critically acclaimed film The King of Staten Island , which is loosely based on Davidson's personal life. Davidson also starred in several other films like Big Time Adolescence, The Dirt, What Men Want, and Set It Up. Currently, Davidson is a cast member on Saturday Night Live and some of their upcoming projects include The Jesus Rolls, The Suicide Squad 2, and Worst Man.

Michelle Davidson, Davidson's founding partner, and co-CEO explain why they had to let the cat out of the bag. "Since Pete is Irish, and our platform is about diversity and belonging in entertainment, we're going to do something special for St. Patrick's Day on our social media. We're going to highlight the holiday's history and bring awareness to how the Irish have been prosecuted in media and the cultural appropriation their community continues to face around this holiday today."

Pete and Michelle were childhood friends prior to starting Bodega Cats Presents and are married.

As co-CEO, Davidson will be developing and implementing creative projects that will drive revenue and create job opportunities for local artists and event professionals across New York City; especially for those impacted by COVID-19. In addition, Davidson will expand the company's digital and live events reach, administer the programming budget; along with general management and team leadership responsibilities that will help scale Bodega Cats Presents to the next level.

Bodega Cats Presents, LLC is an experiential and digital entertainment group dedicated to serving and representing underrepresented voices in the arts & entertainment industry. We do this through culture-driven experiences that encourage creative, economic, or philanthropic value in the communities and populations we serve. Get in touch at contactus@bodegacatspresents.org or visit us at https://bodegacatspresents.org/ to learn more.

