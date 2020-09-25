Pete Davidson, Hannibal Buress And More "Bring Back Laughs" To Support COVID Relief

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time when we need laughs more than ever, some of the top standup comedians in the country are joining forces to protect health care heroes on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic. Bring Back Laughs is a live socially-distanced two-day comedy event in New York City that will raise money for Direct Relief. The event will feature performances from Pete Davidson, Janeane Garafalo, Hannibal Burress, Paula Poundstone, Ilana Glazer, Hasan Minhaj, The Lucas Bros, Sam Jay, MYQ Kaplan, Seth Herzog, and more.

Like Woodstock and Live Aid in their eras, Bring Back Laughs will mark this unprecedented time in our history as comedy's sharpest voices bring their wit and insight to life during a pandemic while helping those who put their lives on the line every day. The special is inspired by the live standup comedy charity event started by Rebecca Trent and Saturday Night Live's Michael Che.

The live event will be filmed at an outdoor venue at the N 11th St Cookout in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on October 1st and 2nd.

"I'm thrilled to help Bring Back Laughs and support Direct Relief's fight against COVID" - Ilana Glazer

"We're incredibly thankful to take part in such a historic comedy event with our friends during a tumultuous moment in our country. To us, comedy ought to be used for the greater good, so hopefully we will bring some light to the people in these dark times. And, hopefully we will not bomb." - The Lucas Brothers

"I'm grateful to wear a mask AND stand approximately five feet away from my coworkers." - Janeane Garafalo

"Knocking 'em dead should be a figure of speech, which is why I'm glad to join Direct Relief in their fight against COVID" - Adam Felber, Nobody LIstens to Paula Poundstone and NPR's Wait, Wait Don't Tell Me

The charity, Direct Relief, is coordinating with public health authorities, nonprofit organizations and businesses in the U.S. and globally to provide personal protective equipment, essential medical items, and emergency funding to health workers and organizations responding to coronavirus (COVID-19). Since January, Direct Relief has delivered more than 30 million N95 and surgical masks, 7 million gloves, 1 million face shield and tens of thousands of protective suits for health care workers.

Kristian Mercado ( Miami Nights, Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning) will direct the two-night event in front of a live, socially-distanced audience. The resulting 90-minute comedy special, produced by Supreme Robot Pictures, will be available on streaming and on-demand later this fall. Exclusive behind-the-scenes footage will be available on FBE's digital and social media channels.

"Comedy has a power to speak truth and unite us through laughter, and the world needs that right now," said Marc Hustvedt, CEO of FBE. "We are grateful for all of the comics and our partners at Supreme Robot Pictures for collaborating on something that will activate for a vitally important cause this year through Direct Relief."

Specialty merchandise will also be sold through the Bring Back Laughs website with all proceeds going to the Direct Relief's efforts.

ABOUT SRPFounded in 2006, Supreme Robot Pictures debut film The Awkward Comedy Show was the first comedy special focusing on black nerd comedy. The show helped launch the careers of the then unknowns Eric Andre and Hannibal Buress and aired on Comedy Central. Other works have premiered at the prestigious SXSW film festival and been acquired by Legendary Pictures. SRP Executive Producers include Victor Varnado, Andrea Bolt and Ryan Mead.

ABOUT FBEFBE is an award-winning multiplatform studio that produces 20 serialized shows for over 44 million subscribers. FBE programming earns 300+ million monthly unique views, is watched for 1.5 billion minutes each month and has over 13 billion lifetime video views. Beyond its globally popular React franchise, FBE develops digital and traditional formats along with interactive, branded and VR content. Nickelodeon, E!, truTV, eko, Facebook and YouTube Originals have all partnered with FBE to create stories for television. FBE is based in Burbank, CA.

