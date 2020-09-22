Petcube Launches Cam, An Affordable Pet Camera Integrated With Vet Consultants

Pet parents can now watch, talk, get smart alerts about their pet's behavior, and chat with a vet expert online straight in the Petcube app

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Petcube, the leader in the connected pet category, today announced the commercial release of a new Petcube Cam, an affordable smart camera with a live vet chat built-in. The new device pairs the advanced pet monitoring functions with online veterinarian advice, making on-demand pet care accessible to every pet parent. Petcube Cam is available for purchase on Amazon exclusively for $39.99.

"70% of pet concerns can be solved without a visit to the vet, — says Yaroslav Azhnyuk, Petcube's CEO and Co-Founder. — Now if you capture your pet acting suspicious on camera, you can consult a professional vet 24/7 to see if your pet needs a clinic visit. With an affordable Petcube Cam and Vet Chat integrated, we're getting one step closer to fulfilling our mission of connecting pets to the internet and giving them a voice."

Petcube Cam is the first pet camera on the market to offer online vet care built-in, powered by Fuzzy Pet Health. All Cam users will have the first vet consultation available to them for free via a chat in the Petcube app. For continuous use, subscription options are available.

Cam marks the most compact camera in Petcube's line of products and comes with a minimalist 2.1-inch cube design, mounted on a flexible stand that you can tilt up and down for the perfect angle. Made entirely of hard plastic, the camera is pet-proof even with larger dogs.

Cam delivers a sharp 1080p HD video with a 110° wide-angle lens, 8x digital zoom, and night vision that lets you see up to 30 feet in pitch dark, giving full insight into your pet's activity any time of the day. There's two-way audio functionality to hear and speak with your pet.

Petcube Cam works well with other Petcube products: Petcube Bites 2, a camera with a treat dispenser, and Petcube Play 2, a camera with a built-in laser pointer. It's easy to switch between different cameras within the Petcube app. Through the app, one can share access to their cameras with friends and family or set it to public, as well as interact remotely with shelter pets.

Just like other Petcube cameras, Cam works best with the Petcube Care service. Care captures action videos, triggered by sound or motion, and stores them securely in the cloud for pet owners to review. Using computer vision and hearing, Care registers important events like cat, dog or human movements, barks or meows, and helps to discover any abnormal behaviors. Additionally, Care Membership connects various products and services from leading brands a modern pet parent needs, allowing them to save hundreds of dollars per year. Subscriptions start as low as $3.99/month.

Petcube Cam full list of features:

1080p full HD: 2.8mm focal length, 110º wide-angle lens, 1/2.7″ CMOS sensor, 8x digital zoom

Night vision: 1 IR light, up to 30 feet in pitch dark

2-way audio with a noise-canceling microphone and high-fidelity speaker

Sound and motion detection

Vet Chat integration powered by Fuzzy Pet Health

1 free vet consultation available to every Petcube Cam user

Free 14-day Petcube Care trial: 30-second clips are automatically recorded whenever motion or sound is detected; videos are uploaded securely via end-to-end encryption in the Google Cloud and are accessible for up to 90 days; AI-powered smart alerts to notify of barks, meows, pets, and humans (subscriptions start as low as $3.99 a month)

a month) 2.4GHz Wi-Fi support

Flexible mounting

C-type cable (6 feet long)

