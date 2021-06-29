Petco Encourages Healthy Summer Habits For Pets, Shares Essential Tips To Enhance Their Exercise Routine And Whole Health
SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) - Get Report, a complete partner in pet health and wellness, is shining light on the health benefits of exercise and play with new advertising , and sharing timely advice and recommendations to help encourage fun, and safe physical and mental activity for pets.
Under its new brand platform "It's what we'd want if we were pets," Petco reaffirms its commitment to delivering the same comprehensive approach to care for pets that humans expect for themselves by highlighting the physical, social and mental benefits that are unlocked with an exercise and play routine. To help pets start this summer off on the right paw, Petco recommends the following tips to address pets' Whole Health this summer:
- Score great deals for health and wellness products: From July 11 through July 24, 2021, Petco is bringing its beloved dog and cat mascots out to play for the company's biggest sale of the summer, the "Ruff and Mews Sales Event," featuring top deals spanning a variety of categories such as treats, food, toys, furniture, supplies and more. With this sales event, Ruff and Mews are helping pet parents get convenient, affordable access to health and wellness products for their pets with promotions ranging from up to 40% off dog and cat food and treats, up to 50% off travel supplies and up to 60% off dog and cat beds.*
- Fuel pets' bodies with nutrition without artificial ingredients** to enable exercise and play:Many factors can contribute to changes in pets' exercise and diet, so summer is the perfect time to re-evaluate what they are consuming and determine the right nutrition for their individual needs. From JustFoodForDogs Daily Diets Chicken & White Rice Frozen Dog Food and Blue Buffalo Blue Wilderness Adult Indoor Chicken Recipe Dry Cat Food, to hamster food from Kaytee and Higgins Sunburst food for parakeets, Petco offers high quality nutrition for all pets in the household to help fuel their everyday activity, including both physical and mental exercise and play time.
- Remember the importance of physical and mental stimulation: Physical and mental exercise, including various types of play, are important for all types of pets, including dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles and small companion animals. With increased travel and time spent outside during the summer, it's important to make sure that pets have enough physical activity, including walks, runs and hikes, as well as mental stimulation through interactive toys like the KONG Classic Dog Toy and West Paw's Qwizl Treat Assorted Dog Chew Toy. Other products such as You & Me's 3-in-1 Playground for Birds and Oxbow Enriched Life Shake, Rattle & Roll Chew for Rabbits can also help keep pets stimulated and engaged. A lack of exercise and play can lead to physical, social and mental challenges, with watch-out signs including weight gain, restlessness, hyperactivity or rough play, destructive behavior, barking or whining or becoming withdrawn or sluggish. The right amount of exercise and play varies based on the pet, breed and life-stage, so pet parents should consult a trusted veterinarian to better understand individual pet needs. To educate pet parents on the importance of pet exercise and play in a fun, unique way, Petco plans to host an exciting Facebook Live event to help pets build healthy habits this summer and beyond. Pet parents can follow Petco on social media channels to learn more details this summer.
- Make memories on the road and travel safely with essential supplies: After spending the last year in quarantine, pet parents are eager to revisit travel plans. Pet parents can create new experiences and memories with their pets by bringing them along on adventures, but should ensure their safety with supplies like the Reddy Grey Pet Booster Seat, EveryYay Road Trippin' Black Seat Belt Adapter, Reddy Road Trip Crash-Tested Dog Harness and The Original Sherpa dog carrier. Pets should also have easy access to food and water throughout their travels, and portable necessities such as EveryYay's Open-Air Eats Pink Collapsible Bowl are the perfect on-the-go solution. With temperatures rising, products including the Good2Go Cooling Dog Vest, Reddy Canvas Cozy & Cool-Touch Dog Bed and EveryYay Come Out & Play Outdoor Cat Lounge with Tent can help keep pets cool during the warmer summer months. For those traveling to the beach or a lake this summer, toys like Leaps & Bounds Splash & Dash Floating Flyer Water Dog Toy can keep dogs cool, busy and entertained in a game of fetch.
- Plan ahead with pest prevention and supplements: Summer is the peak season for pests, which are not only uncomfortable for pets but also lead to infection and disease. Petco offers a variety of pest prevention products and treatments including collars, topicals, pills, shampoos and yard treatments. Pet parents can take other preventative measures by helping fight their pets' allergies with PetArmor Allergy Relief Tablets for Dogs and Homeo Pet Feline Nose Relief for cats. For senior pets that struggle with hip and joint pain, a pause in playtime can be beneficial, as well as offerings such as NaturVet Joint Health Level 3 Dog Soft Chew or Cosequin Joint Health Plus Boswellia Cat Supplement, which can help support their cartilage and joint health. Additionally, summer holidays like Fourth of July can be overwhelming for pets, as they often involve loud noises, fireworks and new people. To help combat stress and anxiety, pet parents can consider calming solutions like Well & Good Calming Chews for dogs or Feliway Classic Plug-In Diffuser for cats.
- Keep up with pets' routine care:To make sure pets are ready for increased physical activity during the summer, routine care maintenance is essential. Petco's paid annual plan, Vital Care, provides pet parents with a convenient, cost-effective way to help meet their pets' routine wellness needs. The program offers benefits for a range of services including grooming and routine vet exams, as well as monthly Pals Rewards and a welcome gift. Dog grooming provides pets with personalized treatments based on their unique needs, including dry skin, fleas and shedding, which may be exacerbated due to the summer heat. As dogs play outdoors more often during the summer, routine haircuts can also help them stay cool. Ensuring pets are up to date on their vaccinations is even more important during the summer due to increased time spent outside and interaction with other pets. And, to help with behavioral training that facilitates safe socialization and play, pet parents can enroll their pets in Petco's positive reinforcement dog training program, available both online and in Petco pet care centers.
For more summer tips, products and services for pets, visit petco.com/activity. With special summer deals available in Petco pet care centers, online and through the easy-to-use Petco app, pet parents can shop in a variety of safe, convenient and affordable ways.
