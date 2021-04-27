Petco Announces Revolutionary Credit Card Program In Partnership With Alliance Data And Mastercard

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) - Get Report, a complete partner in pet health and wellness, today announced the launch of Petco Pay, an innovative credit card program in partnership with Alliance Data Systems Corporation's (ADS) - Get Report Card Services business, a provider of market-leading payment products and digital solutions, including Bread® and Comenity-branded financial services, and Mastercard (MA) - Get Report, a global technology company in the payments industry. As the credit card for pet lovers, Petco Pay, issued by Alliance Data, includes the Petco Pay Mastercard, a co-branded credit card, and the Petco Pay Credit Card, a private label credit card. In addition to many perks, with every purchase made using Petco Pay credit cards, Petco will make a donation to Petco Love (formerly the Petco Foundation), an independent nonprofit organization, to support life-saving initiatives for pets in need. Petco has pledged to donate up to $1 million annually in total to the lifesaving initiatives of Petco Love under the program.

"Petco's mission is to improve the lives of pets and pet parents, and we're leading the way in the credit card space with Petco Pay," said Tariq Hassan, Petco Chief Marketing Officer. "This groundbreaking credit card program not only provides great benefits to cardmembers but also gives them the gratification of having a portion of every dollar they spend go toward helping animals in need."

The Petco Pay Mastercard and Petco Pay Credit Card are available exclusively to Pals Rewards™ members. The credit cards have a wide array of benefits, including 20% off the first Petco Pay purchase and 8% back at Petco. The Petco Pay Mastercard has additional earning opportunities such as 2% back on grocery store purchases, 1% back wherever Mastercard is accepted and a $25 Pals Reward for spending $500 outside of Petco within the first 90 days of approval. The Petco Pay Mastercard also allows cardholders to experience quick, easy and secure checkout in-store with a contactless payment option.

All Petco Pay cardmembers can enjoy other perks such as the option to personalize the cards with their pet's picture, a surprise birthday gift for the pet parent and extended Pals Rewards and points balance. The cards have no annual fee and offer special financing options.

Alliance Data will also provide Petco with robust marketing and credit application features designed to increase customer awareness and adoption of payment options by promoting credit earlier in the shopping experience through its Enhanced Digital Suite. Further, security features not normally found on private label cards, such as expiration date and CVV, are included with the Petco Pay Private Label card.

"For more than half a century, Petco has blazed new trails in serving pets and the people who love them," said Val Greer, Alliance Data Card Services EVP and chief commercial officer. "Now, with our private label and co-brand credit card programs for the pet health and wellness industry, Petco is providing pet owners another compelling offer that addresses their payment needs, while also driving customer loyalty and sales. We are delighted to be partnering with Petco on their ongoing journey to support pet and pet parent health, wellness and happiness."

Pals Rewards members can apply for the Petco Pay Mastercard and Petco Pay Credit Card online at petco.com and in person at select Petco Pet Care Centers beginning today. The credit cards reward customers for their continued loyalty to Petco, allowing them to use their rewards for essentials for their four-legged friends, while helping to save pet lives with every purchase.

"Consumers today are seeking out financial experiences that meet their individual preferences and interests, and we're committed to meeting those needs," said Kush Saxena, executive vice president, U.S. Merchants & Acceptance at Mastercard. "We look forward to working with Petco and Alliance Data to provide relevant and compelling card products and benefits to Petco customers both in-store and where they choose to shop."

Petco Pay is the latest addition to Petco's full suite of membership program offerings, including Pals Rewards, Vital Care and Petco Insurance. The Pals Rewards loyalty program unlocks a variety of exclusive products and services, members-only resources and the opportunity to turn points into dollars for pet health and wellness essentials. Vital Care is a membership program providing benefits for a range of services including checkups, vaccinations, grooming services and merchandise discounts, and Petco Insurance provides accident and illness coverage for dogs and cats.

For more information about Petco Pay, visit petco.com.

Please refer to the terms and conditions of the card programs for full information, including details on Petco Love donations. Some exclusions apply.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. Since our founding in 1965, we've been trailblazing new standards in pet care, delivering comprehensive wellness solutions through our products and services, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, including a growing network of more than 100 in-store veterinary hospitals, and offer a complete online resource for pet health and wellness at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with Petco Love (formerly the Petco Foundation), an independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.

About Alliance Data Systems Corporation Alliance Data ® (ADS) - Get Report is a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions serving large, consumer-based industries. The Company creates and deploys customized solutions that measurably change consumer behavior while driving business growth and profitability for some of today's most recognizable brands. Alliance Data helps its partners create and increase customer loyalty across multiple touch points using traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. A FORTUNE 500 and S&P MidCap 400 company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Alliance Data consists of businesses that together employ nearly 8,000 associates at 45 locations worldwide.

Alliance Data's Card Services business is a comprehensive provider of market-leading private label, co-brand, general purpose and business credit card programs, digital payments, including Bread ®, and Comenity-branded financial services. LoyaltyOne ® owns and operates the AIR MILES ® Reward Program, Canada's most recognized loyalty program, and Netherlands-based BrandLoyalty, a global provider of tailor-made loyalty programs for grocers. More information about Alliance Data can be found at www.AllianceData.com.

