Petaluma Purveyor Of Olive Oil, McEvoy Ranch, Announces A New, High-touch Hospitality Department

PETALUMA, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, McEvoy Ranch announces their new, 360º Hospitality Department and the promotion of Jennifer Shelton to Hospitality Director, who will lead all areas of Ranch guest relations including Tasting Room, Retail Store, Events, and Social Club at their 550-acre Petaluma, California ranch (5935 Red Hill Rd, Petaluma, CA 94952).

Kym Hough, McEvoy Ranch's Chief Marketing Officer states, "Our goal is for all of our guests to focus on enjoyment of the Ranch and experiences while they're here. Covid gave us the opportunity to reevaluate our hospitality department, and devise a new plan that fulfilled our guests' complete expectations with less complexity and better ease of service."

Under the umbrella of the new Hospitality Department, McEvoy Ranch offers daily olive oil and wine tasting experience, private and public events held at unique Ranch locations, and membership to their world-class Social Club -- so much more than a wine club.

Jennifer Shelton joined McEvoy Ranch in 2019 as the Retail and Tasting Room Manager and was promoted to Hospitality Director in May, 2021. Jennifer's philosophy on service and team leadership is centered around the belief that people will not remember what you say and do, but they will remember how you make them feel. This serves as her guide when leading McEvoy Ranch's new Hospitality Department. Jennifer states, "My goal is to provide a seamless guest experience for every person who visits the Ranch, and offer a gracious and hospitable visit to our diverse guests from all over the world."

McEvoy Ranch For over 30 years, McEvoy Ranch has been making the highest quality, award-winning, estate olive oils, small lot wines, and culinary products. Located 30 miles north of the Golden Gate Bridge in the rolling hills of Petaluma, McEvoy Ranch is a 550-acre working, organic ranch, committed to good land stewardship and sustainable farming practices. An oasis in its own right, the Ranch is home to 57 acres of Tuscan olive trees nestled amongst natural ponds, hiking trails, coastal fog, and native wildlife. Visit us to experience the extraordinary beauty and serenity for yourself.

