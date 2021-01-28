Petalfast Welcomes Cannabis-Infused Beverage Artet To Its Portfolio

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petalfast Inc.today announces the addition of Artet to its growing portfolio of cannabis clients. Artet is a Los Angeles-based, cannabis-infused beverage company bringing cannabis products to cocktail moments. Petalfast, a full-spectrum sales accelerator and marketing agency for the cannabis industry, blends decades of experience in adult beverage, consumer packaged goods and cannabis to deliver sales and marketing solutions to established and up-and-coming cannabis brands in California and beyond.

Created by cousins Xander Shepherd, Zachary Spohler and Maxwell Spohler, Artet debuted in 2019 as the first luxury aperitif with THC to be introduced to market. The flagship 750mL aperitif is non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused and blended with eight complementary botanicals that allow you to find the perfect pour and strength for any occasion. Artet most recently launched two signature canned cocktails that use their flagship aperitif as the base spirit and build on it with carefully selected juices, extracts, and tonics: Rosemary Jane which pairs Artet with grapefruit juice, rosemary simple syrup, and sparkling water and Tet & Tonic, a blend of Artet, chamomile-infused tonic water and a squeeze of lemon. The canned cocktails have a balanced (5) milligram dose of THC and CBD, developed to create a more convenient and perfectly dosed way for consumers to enjoy their next cocktail hour.

"Artet was designed to destigmatize cannabis perceptions and capitalize on an elegant beverage alternative to be enjoyed at a dinner table or in social settings," said Artet Co-Founder Xander Shepherd. "The Petalfast team not only has impressive experience and knowledge in cannabis, but also an extensive background in adult beverage - making them the perfect partner to help us put cannabis on every bar cart in California and beyond."

Artet joins a number of notable cannabis brands in Petalfast's accelerator platform, including Moxie, Wana Brands, Space Coyote, Big Pete's Treats, Besito, and Philter Labs. Brands in the accelerator will benefit from the branding, sales, marketing and distribution expertise on the Petalfast team, which includes a dedicated and experienced statewide sales force.

"Our team at Petalfast boasts decades of experience in adult beverage and cannabis, and we couldn't think of a more natural fit than Artet to join our portfolio," says Petalfast CEO Jason Vegotsky. "Artet is an inventive, elegant brand that is right on the target in terms of the non-alcoholic spirit trend."

"I see a ton of innovation in the beverage space," says Ryan Goldstein, CMO of Petalfast. "Artet is a truly unique brand in a category that's getting more and more attention. We're very impressed with their team and their approach to market."

Petalfast's founders, CEO Jason Vegotsky and COO/general counsel Arun Kurichety, are both former executives of KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB), the premier provider of ancillary products and services to the legal-cannabis and CBD industries. Following an acquisition of the cannabis division of marketing agency A.P. Keaton, the Petalfast marketing team is led by CMO Goldstein, who also continues on as CEO of A.P. Keaton.

ABOUT PETALFASTPetalfast is the first-of-its-kind full spectrum sales and marketing agency for the cannabis industry. Petalfast helps cannabis brands achieve rapid growth via its go-to-market ac-celerator program in California, and through its full spectrum of agency services available to brands nationally. The notable cannabis brands already engaged in the Petalfast platform include Moxie, Wana Brands, Space Coyote, Big Pete's Treats, Besito, and Philter Labs.

ABOUT ARTETCelebrating the convergence of cannabis and cocktail culture, Artet is the culmination of cousins Xander Shepherd, Zachary Spohler and Maxwell Spohler mutual appreciation for cannabis and the social aspect of aperitivo rituals. Elegant and sessionable, Artet is a cannabis-infused and zero-proof addition to the home bar cart that is perfect over ice, with a splash of sparkling water and a twist and for incorporating into inventive cocktails. Featuring botanicals reminiscent of Italian-style liqueurs like gentian, juniper and cardamom and with bottle artwork inspired by their grandmother's paintings, Artet debuted its original low-dose cannabis aperitif in late 2019 and have recently introduced a ready-to-drink canned version based on two of their favorite Artet cocktail recipes, Rosemary Jane and Tet & Tonic.

