Pet Valu Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Richard Maltsbarger, President and Chief Executive Pet Valu Holdings Ltd., ("Pet Valu" or the "Company") (TSX: PET), and his team joined Michael Kousaie, Vice President, Strategy and Product Innovation, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 600 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 40 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Pet Valu's neighbourhood stores offer more than 7,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.com .

Date: Thursday, June 24, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

