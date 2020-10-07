Pet Supplies Plus Recognized For Sustainable Growth Within The Indispensable Pet Category

Neighborhood Pet Retailer named a 'Top Growth Franchise' by Entrepreneur Magazine, Pet Service Category Predicted to be one of the 'hottest' industries

LIVONIA, Mich., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supplies Plus, the largest independent pet retailer in North America, known for its high-touch local shopping experience was ranked No. 104 in Entrepreneur Magazine's first 'Top Growth Franchises,' list.

Published in the September issue, the list recognized only 150 companies from Entrepreneur's annual Franchise 500 ranking.

To determine the 2020 Top Growth Franchises ranking, Entrepreneur evaluates each franchisor's total positive franchise growth over the past three years as well as factors that negatively affect growth, such as terminations, nonrenewals, and other closures.

This recognition follows Entrepreneur Magazine's, updated list of The Hottest Industries Today which highlights the pet category with its consistent year-over-year growth even in this challenging year. From the start of the pandemic, Pet Supplies Plus was deemed an essential retailer, with its 500-plus stores providing a wide assortment of pet grocery needs, products, toys, and services. When Amazon and other online pet retailers were taking between 3-7 days for delivery, Pet Supplies Plus, having proactively anticipated the increased need for inventory, offered neighbors same day pick up or delivery from their conveniently located neighborhood pet stores.

"We've always been a recession-resistant franchise and our strength and stability during 2020 has only solidified our brand's track record of success," said CEO Chris Rowland. "One of the reasons pet passionate candidates are joining Pet Supplies Plus, is because of our continuous growth and innovation benefits both for our locally-owned stores and corporate locations."

Pet Supplies Plus has already signed 36 franchise agreements this year, to account for 59 new stores.

The Pet Supplies Plus system is built to help franchisees scale quickly and successfully. For example, Brian Rolf, became a Pet Supplies Plus owner in 2016, after serving in the military for 20 years. In four short years, Rolf is now a multi-unit owner and recognized as a Franchise Business Review 2020 Franchise Rock Star.

This year's Franchise Rock Stars were selected from over 28,000 franchisees, representing more than 300 brands that participated in Franchise Business Review's research in the past 18 months. Rolf, like many owners in the Pet Supplies Plus system, are examples of achieving success through following the franchise model and fully committing to the community and neighbors they serve.

"Retail works when it is powered by passion-driven individuals that genuinely love what they do and who they do it for," said Rowland. "Often times our owners can be found on the sales floor alongside their knowledgeable team members for in-store shopping as well as overseeing streamlined online ordering, curbside pickup and delivery."

Pet Supplies Plus thrives because the owners' top focus is connecting with their neighbors. The franchise takes 'Minus the hassle,' out of business ownership by providing world-class franchisee support, purchasing power, merchandising, marketing, supply chain logistics and other 'back room' duties. The brands community-minded owners paired with superior corporate support makes for a winning combination.

Pet Supplies Plus is focused on making it easier to get better products for your pet. With over 500 locations in 34 states, the stores have a streamlined design making it easy to navigate a wide assortment of natural pet foods, goods and services. Headquartered in Livonia, Mich., PSP ranked No. 50 in Entrepreneur magazine's 41th Annual Franchise 500® list as the Top Full-Service Pet Supplies Franchise for the sixth year running for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate and system size.

