Pet Living Expert Kristen Levine Shares Advice On National Pet Month With TipsOnTV

ATLANTA, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kristen Levine shares some timely information to help pet parents this National Pet Month.

MUST-HAVEThe award winning myQ Pet Portal lets pet parents safely let their dog out to potty and play when they are not home. It is the first smart pet door solution designed to blend in with the exterior of the home, allowing pet parents to manage the potty and play needs of their pup right from the palm of their hands. The connected pet portal comes integrated in a select offering of Kolbe doors that includes a hidden smart-panel that is managed via the myQ Pet Portal app. Two built-in cameras offer live video streaming and 2-way communication through the app so parents can stay connected to pets while away. The professionally installed myQ Pet Portal starts at just under $3,000. www.myq.com/pet-portal.

PUPPY AND KITTEN FOODIt is important to select a complete and balanced food that is specially formulated for puppies or kittens. To help establish the foundation for a future of good health, Purina® offers a wide assortment of quality puppy and kitten food with great brands like: Puppy Dry, Purina® ONE Kitten Dry, Puppy Chow and Kitten Chow. Puppies need to be fed puppy food for approximately 12 months and if they are large breed pups, then puppy food should be fed for up to 24 months. Cats are generally considered kittens for the first 12 months of their life and should be fed a kitten food for that duration. purina.com/healthy-start.

TIDYING UPLet a robot do the cleaning with the Roomba i3+ robot vacuum with Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal. It is perfect for pet owners with its self-emptying capability and patented dual rubber brush design that pulls in pet hair and dirt from hard floors and carpet. The robot's high-efficiency filter traps 99% of cat and dog allergens, and when finished cleaning it will return to its Clean Base and empty up to 60 days of debris into an enclosed bag. The iRobot Genius Home Intelligence software even gets smarter over time, offering personalized cleaning schedules and helpful suggestions during pet-shedding and allergy seasons. It can even be paired with a favorite voice assistant device. Just ask Roomba to clean and consider it done. www.irobot.com.

PET CAREA life-stage supplement called ALL-IN by Vetericyn® that has reinvented how pet supplements work! These tasty tablets are formulated for puppies, adults and senior dogs, to combine the essential nutrients they need, with an amazing protein that gets those nutrients absorbed 10 times better than any other pet supplement. Packed with antioxidants, prebiotics and a full spectrum of vitamins and minerals, ALL-IN supports digestion, bones, joints, skin, brain and immune health in dogs. Found at Chewy.com, Amazon and local pet stores.

