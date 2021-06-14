Pet Furniture Global Market To 2027 - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Furniture Market by Pet Type, Product and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A pet, also called as companion animal, is usually an animal kept primarily for a person's company or entertainment apart from working animal, livestock or a laboratory animal. Two of the most popular pets are dogs and cats globally. Other animals are considered as a pets are: rabbits; ferrets; pigs; Category such as rodents includes gerbils, hamsters, chinchillas, rats, mice, and guinea pigs; avian pets includes parrots, passerines and fowls; reptile pets includes turtles, alligators, crocodiles, lizards, and snakes; aquatic pets includes fish, freshwater and saltwater snails, amphibians like frogs and salamanders; and arthropod pets includes tarantulas and hermit crabs. These huge varieties of pets make pet furniture market a booming market in coming years.Pet furniture is a type of furniture that is manufactured in accordance to the requirements of different types of pets like dogs, cats, and others. Pet furniture's are available and sold in pet speciality stores and retail outlets such as supermarkets, hypermarkets and online globally. Pet furniture is noticeably popular and expanding with significant pace in developed regions of the Americas and Europe, where manufacturers are coming up with new product innovations considering pets health and comfort to help pet owners adopt to a lifestyle with good convenience. Dogs and cats' segment are key to the performance of the market as compared to another segment. Advanced cost effective and customised furniture, rising concerns towards pet care, increase in health expenditure for animals as well as huge varieties in furniture for pet creates the demand for pet furniture across the globe.Certain factors such as availability of a huge range of fashionable and multifunctional pet furniture. Pet furniture designs have evolved noticeably over the last couple of years and market players are looking innovative ways to combine multiple functions and styles to serve to the demands of pet lovers. Customizable pet furniture is appealing to younger consumers because it has been offering a way to embellish pieces or a way to alter the purpose of a furniture design. Players in the global pet furniture market are investing huge amount of money in research and development work to design smart pet furniture for customers are driving the pet furniture market. Another factor that is pet furniture manufacturer is investing lot in their research and development as well as in their material making all these products very costly is restraint in pet furniture market. Collaborating with new technology not only present the key improvement of the pet furniture but also meet the needs of owners providing numerous opportunities in the pet furniture market.The pet furniture market is segmented based on type. Depending on pet type, the market is divided into cat, dog and others. And depending on product type, the market is divided into Houses, Beds and sofas, Trees and condos. Key players in these markets are FurHaven Pet Products, Go Pet Club, MidWest Homes for Pets, Nest Bedding, North American Pet Products, PetPals Group, Inc, Prevue Pet Products, Taizhou Huamao Handicraft Article Co., Ltd, Ultra Modern Pet, Ware Pet Products. Other noticeable players in these markets are Ferranti, Suzy's Creations, Dog Sofa, Berkeley dog beds limited, Miacara, Tateno, Casper, IRIS, Big Barker and many more. Key Benefits

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key forces shaping global pet furniture industry/market3.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers3.2.3. Thereat of new entrants3.2.4. Threat of substitutes3.2.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry3.3. Market dynamics3.3.1. Drivers3.3.1.1. Availability of a wide range of fashionable and multifunctional pet furniture3.3.1.2. Growing demand for customization in pet furniture3.3.1.3. Innovations such as smart pet bed3.3.2. Restraint3.3.2.1. High costs of smart pet furniture3.3.3. Opportunity3.3.3.1. Development and innovations in smart pet furniture3.3.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL PET FURNITURE MARKET, BY PET TYPE4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2. Dogs.4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Cats4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast4.3.3. Market analysis, by country4.4. Others4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast4.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL PET FURNITURE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast5.2. Houses5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. Bed and sofas5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast5.3.3. Market analysis, by country5.4. Trees and condos5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast5.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL PET FURNITURE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market size and forecast6.2. Specialty Stores6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast6.2.3. Market analysis, by country6.3. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast6.3.3. Market analysis, by country6.4. E-Commerce6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast6.4.3. Market analysis, by country6.5. Others6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.5.2. Market size and forecast6.5.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: PET FURNITURE MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE8.1. Top winning strategies8.2. Product mapping8.3. Competitive dashboard8.4. Competitive heat map8.5. Key developments8.5.1. Acquisition8.5.2. Business Expansion8.5.3. Product Launch CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES9.1. FurHaven Pet Products9.1.1. Company overview9.1.2. Key Executives9.1.3. Company snapshot9.1.4. Product portfolio9.2. Go Pet Club9.2.1. Company overview9.2.2. Key Executives9.2.3. Company snapshot9.2.4. Product portfolio9.3. MidWest Homes For Pets9.3.1. Company overview9.3.2. Key Executives9.3.3. Company snapshot9.3.4. Product portfolio9.4. Nest Bedding9.4.1. Company overview9.4.2. Key Executives9.4.3. Company snapshot9.4.4. Product portfolio9.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments9.5. North American Pet Products9.5.1. Company overview9.5.2. Key Executives9.5.3. Company snapshot9.5.4. Product portfolio9.6. PetPals Group, Inc9.6.1. Company overview9.6.2. Company snapshot9.6.3. Product portfolio9.7. Prevue Pet Products9.7.1. Company overview9.7.2. Key Executives9.7.3. Company snapshot9.7.4. Product portfolio9.8. Taizhou Huamao Handicraft Article Co., Ltd9.8.1. Company overview9.8.2. Key Executives9.8.3. Company snapshot9.8.4. Product portfolio9.9. Ultra Modern Pet9.9.1. Company overview9.9.2. Key Executives9.9.3. Company snapshot9.9.4. Product portfolio9.10. Ware Pet Products9.10.1. Company overview9.10.2. Key Executives9.10.3. Company snapshot9.10.4. Product portfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gm27ht

