Pet Food Experts Announces Key Executive Promotions And Appointments

New leads of Finance, Customer Experience, IT, Business Development, Marketing and Human Resources accelerate the Distributor's growth

PAWTUCKET, R.I., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Food Experts , a leading distributor of pet food and supplies in the independent pet specialty industry, announced today a number of senior leadership appointments fueling its ongoing growth trajectory.

"We're moving quickly to structure our organization for faster growth," said Michael Baker, President & CEO.

Veteran finance executive, Elaine Rei Marques promoted to Vice President of Finance will lead the company's Accounting Team and will oversee finance and accounting operations.

will lead the company's Accounting Team and will oversee finance and accounting operations. Outside and Inside Sales will be integrated into one Customer Experience Team under the leadership of Jim Sharp , Vice President of Customer Experience.

Kelly Pye promoted to Director of Customer Experience & Strategic Accounts will focus on optimizing end-to-end ordering, sales, training processes, and partnerships with key strategic accounts nationwide.

will focus on optimizing end-to-end ordering, sales, training processes, and partnerships with key strategic accounts nationwide. Barry Silver promoted to Vice President of Information Technology will further innovation and digitization as a growth enabler.

will further innovation and digitization as a growth enabler. Brian Wyrostek promoted to Vice President of Strategy & Business Development will lead strategic change initiatives to drive advancement and new business development opportunities.

will lead strategic change initiatives to drive advancement and new business development opportunities. Natalya Fater named Vice President of Human Resources will focus on building strategic, people-first human resource strategies.

will focus on building strategic, people-first human resource strategies. Nicole Dominguez named Vice President of Marketingwill drive marketing strategy, branding, and digital transformation.

"Today's organizational announcement is another building block in our company's transformative journey," said Pet Food Experts President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Baker . "We're moving quickly to structure our organization for faster growth so we can respond to the ever-changing needs of independent pet retailers and brand partners across the U.S. These leaders bring a wealth of industry knowledge, innovation, and experience from their respective industries and I look forward to working together as we scale and grow our business," continued Baker.

The changes support work already underway to create a more agile organization focused on strategy, modernization, brand revitalization, and portfolio expansion.

About Pet Food Experts Pet Food Experts (PFX) has been putting people first for over 80 years. As a fourth-generation, family-owned business, PFX has grown to be a leading distributor of pet food and supplies servicing 4,500 independent pet retail locations in 34 states across the United States. PFX is an award-winning, relationship-driven, service innovator delivering best-in-class customer experiences that create long-term success for its partners and industry at large. Learn more at www.petfoodexperts.com , follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , LinkedIn , or our blog .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pet-food-experts-announces-key-executive-promotions-and-appointments-301227932.html

SOURCE Pet Food Experts, Inc.