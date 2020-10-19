Pet Age Launches Total Pet Market

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Age , a BridgeTower Media property that delivers the pet industry's top news, events, and information, today announced the launch of Total Pet Market , a new virtual marketplace for pet industry professionals to discover new products and brands, all under one "woof."

Total Pet Market is an exploratory online platform that offers pet manufacturers opportunities to showcase their products to a diverse buying audience of pet retailers in a new year-round, easily accessible, digital sourcing solution. Visitors can view offerings by company or product category across different sub segments, including dog food/treats, cat food/treats, small animal, health, and supplements.

In 2019, $95.7 billion was spent on pets in the U.S. and it is estimated that $99 billion will be spent on pets in 2020, according to the American Pet Product Association.

"Pet Age has served the pet industry for over 45 years. When the pandemic hit, it ended manufacturer- and retailer-focused gatherings, and we developed Total Pet Market to fill this void," said Ken Kiczales, Group Publisher, Pet Age. "Americans are spending more on their pets than ever before and we are committed to helping pet manufacturers and retailers find new ways of doing business to serve our growing pet industry."

For information on exhibiting on the site companies can contact Ken Kiczales at kkiczales@njbiz.com or 732-246-5729

About Pet AgePet Age, a BridgeTower Media property, is the industry's leading business information resource, covering the pet industry in print, online and through social media and events. Pet Age has served the pet specialty industry for over 45 years, delivering timely and practical news and information about the products, trends and events that impact retailers, groomers, manufacturers and other related businesses.

About BridgeTower MediaBridgeTower Media is the premier provider of business information, research, events and marketing solutions in more than 20 local, regional and industry B2B markets across the United States. In addition to providing subscribers with content relevant to their daily professional activities, BridgeTower has a research unit focused on employee satisfaction, lead generation services and live events centered on awards and education. For more, please visit: https://www.bridgetowermedia.com

Media contact Joe LoBelloLoBello Communications Joe@LoBelloCommunications.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pet-age-launches-total-pet-market-301154797.html

SOURCE BridgeTower Media