Pet Accessories Market To Grow By USD 9.20 Billion|Key Drivers And Market Forecasts|17000 Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the pet accessories market in the leisure products industry to grow by USD 9.20 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during 2021-2025.
The pet accessories market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report identifies an increase in the number of people owning pets as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
Technavio analyzes the market segmentation by product (Pet toys and Others), end-user (Dogs, Cats, and Others), distribution channel (Offline and Online), and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The advent of smart pet accessories is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the pet accessories market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The pet accessories market covers the following areas:
Pet Accessories Market SizingPet Accessories Market ForecastPet Accessories Market Analysis Companies Mentioned
- Ancol Pet Products Ltd.
- Ferplast Spa
- Inter IKEA Holding BV
- Laroy Group
- Pets Choice Ltd.
- Rolf C. Hagen Inc.
- Rosewood Pet Products Ltd.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.
- Unicharm Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Pet toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Dogs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
