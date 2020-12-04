PesoRama Continues To Expand Its Lead In Proxy Battle While Dissidents Fail To Make Themselves Available For Cross-examination

Former terminated CEO distorts facts to obtain votes under false pretenses. Your vote is extremely important.

Your vote is extremely important. Make an informed decision and vote using only Management's YELLOW Proxy by 1:00 p.m. ( Calgary time) on Monday, December 7, 2020 .

Questions or require voting assistance? Contact PesoRama's proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com. Also, visit www.pesorama.ca for more information.

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - PesoRama Inc.(the " Corporation" or " PesoRama") would like to take this opportunity to set the record straight and ensure all PesoRama shareholders have accurate and complete information regarding the upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting"), the management nominees and the dissident slate put forward by The Ocean View Trust, 2110958 Alberta Ltd. and Mr. Rahim Bhaloo (the " Dissidents").

Mr. Bhaloo refuses to make himself available for cross-examination

Mr. Bhaloo is refusing to make himself available for cross-examination on his affidavit, a standard procedure in all Court proceedings. The information contained in Mr. Bhaloo's affidavit is highly contested. It is critical that PesoRama cross-examines Mr. Bhaloo so the factual record is set straight and PesoRama Shareholders are provided with all relevant information needed to make an informed decision at the Meeting. As a result of Mr. Bhaloo's refusal, the court hearing where the legality of the Dissidents' actions will be determined needs to be adjourned.

The Corporation is committed to shareholder democracy and transparency, it is for these reasons it continues to fight against the Dissidents to ensure all PesoRama shareholders receive the information they are entitled to so they can make an informed choice at the Meeting.

VOTE TODAY TO PROTECT YOUR INVESTMENT IN PESORAMA

Time is of the essence and PesoRama Shareholders are urged to vote via the internet, by fax or by telephone as applicable, by following the instructions found on your YELLOW proxy or voting instruction form. To ensure votes are received in a timely manner, PesoRama shareholders are encouraged to vote today.

The proxy voting deadline is 1:00 p.m. ( Calgary time) on Monday, December 7, 2020.

The Board recommends that PesoRama Shareholders vote using only the YELLOW proxy or voting instruction form FOR Management's nominees.

Shareholders who have previously voted using the Dissidents' proxy or voting instruction form but now wish to support Management's nominees, have the right to change their vote by simply recasting their vote using the YELLOW proxy or voting instruction form.

For more information, PesoRama shareholders are encouraged to visit www.pesorama.ca.

Shareholder Questions or Assistance with VotingPlease contact the Corporation's proxy solicitation agent:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

Toll free in North America: 1-877-452-7184

Outside North America: 1-416-304-0211

Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

