Perspire Sauna Studio Now Accepting Health Savings Account Cards

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With more Americans prioritizing their health during the pandemic, alternative wellness practices like infrared sauna therapy are becoming mainstream and even considered essential by many employers. In light of this cultural shift, Perspire Sauna Studio, the nation's fastest growing infrared sauna studio franchise, announced today it can now accept Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Savings Account (FSA) cards as payment from guests and members at all of its locations. Health and Flexible Savings Accounts are tax-free savings accounts for health and wellness-related expenses, allowing employees to put tax-free income into a bank account or card (VISA or MasterCard) specifically reserved for healthcare spending.

"With savings on everyone's minds now that we're approaching the end of Tax Season, we are excited to offer our guests a way to purchase our wellness services with non-taxed money," said Lee Braun, Co-Founder and CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio. "Having a regular wellness practice like infrared sauna therapy can be instrumental in preventing and treating all kinds of health problems, so it is important to us to make HSA cards an accepted form of payment as companies everywhere continue to invest in employee wellbeing."

With many corporate wellness programs across the country, especially since the pandemic started last year, the demand for services like Perspire Sauna Studios' is increasing. In the past year, the brand has opened 11 new locations and signed 15 new franchise agreements. Same-studio membership also increased by 23 percent, proving that infrared sauna and color light therapy are far from fads and here to stay.

Perspire Sauna Studio is committed to elevating the mind and body wellness of its guests, offering an experience that is personalized to each individual. Its first-of-its-kind infrared lighting systems enhance the user experience and create a high-quality atmosphere where guests can unwind, relax and achieve their wellness goals. The brand's advanced sauna technology, along with its medical grade and high intensity red light therapy bar, are what set them apart in the industry. The experience has demonstrated the ability to improve sleep, boost immunity, burn calories, reduce inflammation, and simply offer a space for people to allow their minds and bodies to feel better.

About Perspire Sauna Studio:

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and color light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven, and wellness-seeking company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice, allowing their body and mind to feel more refreshed after each session. Co-owned by Lee Braun and Ken Arsenian, Perspire's goal is to expand to major markets throughout the U.S. to further instill their vision of making infrared wellness accessible to all.

Founded in 2010 and based in Southern California, Perspire currently offers franchise opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit www.perspiresaunastudio.com, and follow the brand on social media @perspiresaunastudio. For franchising information, please contact cory@perspiresaunastudio.com.

