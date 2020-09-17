Perspecta To Deliver Its Proprietary HealthConcourse Digital Health Platform To The Defense Health Agency In Support Of The Its Military Health System Modernization And Cloud Migration

CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) - Get Report, a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it received an award to deliver a prototype of its proprietary award-winning HealthConcourse digital health platform to the Defense Health Agency in support of its goal to deploy a next-generation electronic health record (EHR) system for the Military Health System's (MHS) GENESIS project. The work was awarded through an Other Transaction Agreement from Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic as part of the Information Warfare Research Project Consortium project.

Over the next 12 months, Perspecta will configure its HealthConcourse solution to modernize and migrate patient data to the cloud for the Department of Defense (DOD) Healthcare Management System Modernization program. The software as a service platform will ensure that MHS beneficiary legacy health care data is available for physicians, researchers and benefits adjudicators throughout the GENESIS transition.

Perspecta's HealthConcourse solution, unlike its competitors in the market, is built on top of the latest health care data and process standards, boasts a plug-and-play framework and leverages industry-leading open source technology to avoid the traditional vendor approach of locking customers into long-term contracts and inflexible data models.

"Our HealthConcourse solution was built to provide the marketplace with a standards-driven solution to increase government flexibility and decrease total cost of ownership," said Bill Lovell, senior vice president and general manager of Perspecta's health business group. "We are excited to deliver this game-changing application to our customer in support of the GENSIS transition. Our solution will accelerate the decommissioning of legacy technologies and maximize cost recovery for DOD."

Perspecta's HealthConcourse solution is a standards-based, open technology-driven digital health platform built to connect health care data producers, consumers, services and storage, in a highly scalable, cloud-agnostic infrastructure. At its core, HealthConcourse improves health care for patients and providers. Perspecta was recently named public sector Application Platform Success Partner of the Year by Red Hat, Inc., for its HealthConcourse solution.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (PRSP) - Get Report, we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 280+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of nearly 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

