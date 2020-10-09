Persons Called By Flowmedia Solutions On Behalf Of Horizon Solar Power Between October 16, 2017 And December 8, 2017, May Be Entitled To A Payment From A Class Action Settlement

BOSTON, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paronich Law, P.C. and CW Law Group PC announce that a settlement has been proposed in a class action lawsuit alleging that HOSOPO Corporation d/b/a Horizon Solar ("HOSOPO") made or caused to be made unsolicited telemarketing calls. HOSOPO denies wrongdoing and liability, and both sides disagree on how much, if anything, the Class could have recovered after trial. The Court has not decided which side is right.

You are included in the settlement as a "Settlement Class Member" if you fit into the following definition: (1) All persons in the United States who are the users or subscribers of the telephone numbers identified by Flowmedia in Jamie Williams's affidavit as being called for Horizon Solar (2) using the ViciDialer dialing system (3) between October 16, 2017 and December 8, 2017.

The Settlement provides $800,000 to pay: (1) claims of eligible Settlement Class Members; (2) a Fees, Costs, and Expenses Award to Settlement Class Counsel; (3) a Service Payment to Plaintiff; and (4) costs of Settlement administration and notice. If you are a Settlement Class Member, you are eligible to receive a pro rata share of the Net Settlement Fund by timely and validly submitting a Claim Form. The value of a Settlement Class Member's individual award will depend upon the number of Settlement Class Members who file valid Claim Forms.

To receive a Settlement award, you must timely complete and submit a valid Claim Form by December 9, 2020. Claim Forms are available at www.HorizonCallsSettlement.com.

If you don't want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must exclude yourself by December 9, 2020, or you won't be able to sue HOSOPO or others involved with the calls at issue about the legal claims in the Action ever again. If you stay in the Settlement, you may object to it by December 9, 2020.

For complete information visit www.HorizonCallsSettlement.com or call 1-866-714-9374.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/persons-called-by-flowmedia-solutions-on-behalf-of-horizon-solar-power-between-october-16-2017-and-december-8-2017-may-be-entitled-to-a-payment-from-a-class-action-settlement-301149209.html

SOURCE Paronich Law, P.C.