Personetics Secures A $75 Million Investment From Warburg Pincus To Accelerate The Global Expansion Of Its AI-driven Personalization And Engagement Solutions For Financial Institutions

LONDON and NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Personetics, the leading global provider of data-driven personalization and customer engagement solutions for banks and financial services providers, today announced it has raised $75m in growth funding from Warburg Pincus LLC, a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. Personetics is backed by Viola Ventures, Lightspeed Ventures, Sequoia Capital and Nyca Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Personetics offers a proprietary AI software platform to leading banks around the world. Its software touches more than 95 million personal banking customers and analyzes billions of transactions daily. Personetics analyses customer financial data and behavior in real-time, with the data staying safely inside the bank's ecosystem so that confidentiality is guaranteed.

Banks use Personetics' agile tools and its low-code Engagement Builder, a Creation & Management Console, to quickly modify hundreds of pre-programmed insights and build customized user journeys. This empowers banks to share real-time personalized insights and advice, as well as automated, self-adjustable financial wellness programs across its customer base comprising both individual banking customers and small businesses.

Financial institutions increasingly recognize the importance of value-driven and proactive digital engagement with their customers and must offer exceptional customer service to retain customer loyalty, whilst exploring ways to monetize these relationships. Operating in a global market worth circa $13 billion, Personetics' business solutions have become the global market standard and are successfully delivering the vision of 'self-driving finance'.

The benefits and ROI of providing data-driven, hyper-personalized, engagement to every customer interaction are immediate and substantial. Banks using the Personetics AI software are seeing an up to 35% increase in digital customer engagement, a 20% increase in an account and balance growth and a 15% increase in the adoption of personalized product recommendations and advice.

Flagship clients include many of the worlds leading banks, such as U.S. Bank (US), RBC ( Canada), Intesa Sanpaolo ( Italy), Santander (Spain), KBC ( Belgium), Metro Bank (UK), UOB ( Singapore), Hyundai Card (Korea) and MUFG ( Japan).

David Sosna, CEO and Co-Founder of Personetics, said:"The financial services industry is reaching a tipping-point in mobile adoption and setting a new standard in Smart Personalized Engagement. Personetics has set out down this path and has launched its vision of Self-Driving Finance. We are looking to quickly expand our global footprint with new partners and clients, and support our existing customers with innovative business solutions. We are very excited to be partnering with Warburg Pincus on this journey."

Peter Deming, Managing Director at Warburg Pincus and Head of Financial Services across EMEA, said: "Personetics leverages an unrivaled AI technology which is badly needed by established banks as they seek to differentiate themselves in a crowded market and match the customer experience of the Neobanks and FinTech apps. David and his team have built the perfect solution for the post-COVID banking distribution model and already secured a world-class client base. Through the combination of our financial backing and Warburg Pincus' extensive global network across financial services, Personetics can distribute its unique technology into banks all over the world."

Adarsh Sarma, Co-Head of Europe at Warburg Pincus, said: " Israel continues to offer innovative, high growth investment opportunities across technology, financial technology and financial services, all sectors of particular interest to Warburg Pincus. We have committed almost $700 million of equity to businesses in Israel since our founding which is a testament to the talent and innovation that the country has fostered. In spite of the global pandemic, Israel is very much open for business and we look forward to a fruitful and successful partnership with Personetics."

Avi Zeevi, Co-founder of Viola V entures and Personetics' Chairman, said: "We are happy to join forces with Warburg Pincus, a renowned international investor with an extensive global network and track record of success in the financial services and FinTech sectors. This is further proof of Israel's ability to generate leading global FinTech companies and for Personetics' immense potential for disruption across the global banking ecosystem."

About Personetics:Focused on enabling proactive engagement for banks, Personetics' AI analyzes financial data in real-time to understand customer financial behavior, anticipate customer needs and deliver a hyper-personalized experience. With solutions designed for the mass market, wealth management, and small business customers, the technology enables banks to offer day-to-day insights, financial advice, and automated wellness programs to customers. Banks use Personetics' agile tools to rapidly create their own personalization IP to serve the unique needs of their customers and differentiate themselves in a crowded market. With these advances, banks have transformed their digital banking into the center of the customers' financial lives while also delivering significant business impact.

Led by a team of seasoned financial and technology entrepreneurs, Personetics strives to actualize a world of "Self-Driving Finance" where banks proactively act on behalf of their customers - a win-win for customers and banks alike. Founded in 2011, Personetics operates through offices in New York, London, Paris, Singapore and Tel Aviv. To learn more, visit www.personetics.com.

About Warburg Pincus:Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. The firm has more than $58 billion in private equity assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 195 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value.

Since the firm was founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has invested $21 billion in Fintech and Financial Services companies such as Metavante/FIS, Avaloq, Clearwater Analytics, WEX, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, and $20 billion in Technology businesses including Crowdstrike, Avalara and BEA Systems. To date, Warburg Pincus has invested almost $700 million in Israel.

Warburg Pincus has raised 19 private equity funds, which have invested more than $89 billion in over 920 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore.

