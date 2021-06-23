Personalized Gifts Market In The US During 2020-2024 | 17000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The personalized gifts market in the US is expected to reach USD 1.59 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the personalized gifts market in the US in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to decrease as compared to 2019.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planningto mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Personalized Gifts Market in the US Participants:

American Greetings Corp.

American Greetings Corp. offers key products such as Dog Add-A-Photo and Bird Beak Add-A-Photo.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. offers key products such as Wallverbs Baby Love Personalized Hanging Picture Frame Set and Moon & Stars Embroidered Baby Boy Blanket.

Enesco LLC

Enesco LLC offers personalized gifts, which include sports equipment, kitchenware, and others. The company offers personalized gifts under its Things Remembered brand.

Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2020-2024: Segmentation

The personalized gifts market in the US is segmented as below:

Product

Photo Personalized Gifts



Non-photo Personalized Gifts

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

The personalized gifts market in the US is driven by the advent of gift-giving culture. In addition, the rise in the popularity of 3D printed personalized products is expected to trigger the personalized gifts market in the US toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

