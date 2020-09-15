Personalis Strengthens Commercial Team With The Appointment Of New Head Of Population Genomics

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for population sequencing and cancer, today announced the appointment of Kevin Dunne as its new Head of Population Genomics.

Mr. Dunne brings an extraordinarily relevant background to this role. After studying at Oxford University, he worked in research at the Wellcome Trust Centre for Human Genetics which had been recently established at Oxford. He focused on technologies for high-throughput genomics, a theme which has continued through his career. From there he has spent over 25 years in roles of increasing commercial responsibility at the intersection of high-throughput genomic technologies, pharma and diagnostics. He was involved in early planning for the Genomics England effort to sequence 100,000 human genomes in the UK.

Prior to joining Personalis, Mr. Dunne was VP, Head of Clinical Partnerships and Business Development at Genomics Medicine Ireland (GMI), a division of WuXi NextCODE (now Genuity Science). GMI was founded in 2015 and in 2018 secured funding of $400M to sequence genomes of 400,000 people in Ireland. Mr. Dunne then moved into the role of VP, Head of Disease Cohort Commercialization, which enabled GMI to engage actively with pharmaceutical companies in the drug discovery space, adding to a collaboration with AbbVie which Mr. Dunne managed.

"We anticipate that population genomics efforts will increasingly integrate healthcare systems with academic and pharmaceutical research and include both inherited disease risk and the management of cancer. Kevin brings a great background to enable this collaborative vision of the future," said John West, Personalis CEO.

Personalis also announced today that it has been able to continue laboratory operations in spite of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, and has now delivered over 87,000 genomes to date for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Million Veteran Program (VA MVP). The company has received over 100,000 samples to date, and continues to receive samples from the MVP.

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in population sequencing and cancer genomics, with a focus on data, scale, efficiency and quality. Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing operations globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to the VA MVP. In oncology, Personalis is transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient's cancer and immune response. The Personalis ® ImmunoID NeXT Platform ® is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample.

