Personalis Expands Leadership Team With Appointment Of Susan Moriconi, VP Of People And Chief Human Resources Officer

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for population sequencing and cancer, today announced the appointment of Susan Moriconi as VP of People and Chief Human Resources Officer.

Ms. Moriconi joins Personalis from Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL), where she most recently served as Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, and was responsible for global recruiting, employee engagement, talent management, diversity and inclusion, compensation and benefits, HR technology, internal communications and employee development. During her tenure with Omnicell, Ms. Moriconi oversaw scaling from 800 to over 2,700 employees, expanded office locations from 5 to 19 locations in 9 countries, while company revenues grew from approximately $250 million to almost $900 million. Earlier in her career, Ms. Moriconi served as VP of HR at several established healthcare and technology companies - including Boston Scientific, Stanford Healthcare, and the not-for-profit pharmaceutical Institute for OneWorld Health. She holds a BA from University of the Pacific and an MBA in Marketing from Santa Clara University.

"Susan Moriconi brings over 20 years of experience in human resources and organization strategy, including deep experience in the life sciences industry. She is the right leader to help expand our company and continue to build an engaged, inclusive, and high-performing culture at Personalis," said John West, Personalis CEO. "We are excited to welcome her to Personalis."

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in population sequencing and cancer genomics, with a focus on data, scale, efficiency and quality. Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing operations globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to the VA MVP. In oncology, Personalis is transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient's cancer and immune response. The Personalis® ImmunoID NeXT Platform® is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. The Personalis Clinical Laboratory is GxP-aligned as well as CLIA'88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter ( @PersonalisInc).

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements relating to attributes or advantages of the Personalis NeXT Platform, the company's business opportunities, leadership or growth, or other future events. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, that could cause actual results to differ materially from any anticipated results or expectations expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Personalis' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q, the company's shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed on December 30, 2020, and the company's prospectus supplement related to its recent public offering filed on January 27, 2021, and include those listed under the caption "Risk Factors." Personalis disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

