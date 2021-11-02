Personalis Announces Updates To NeXT Platform™ Incorporating Additional Key Profiling Capabilities For Advancing Oncology Biomarkers

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced the latest expansion of the Personalis NeXT Platform® adding several new features that are key to the understanding of the interactions between the tumor and the...

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced the latest expansion of the Personalis NeXT Platform® adding several new features that are key to the understanding of the interactions between the tumor and the immune system and how they may influence a cancer patient's response to therapy.

The new and improved features include:

InfiltrateID™, a sophisticated analytics module that leverages the augmented gene expression data from the NeXT Transcriptome™ to detect the presence of eight immune cell populations within a tumor sample

RepertoireID™ now incorporates the characterization of the B-cell receptor repertoire, including the computing of isotype makeup, as a complement to the previously released T-cell receptor repertoire feature

SHERPA™, further enhancing the performance of Personalis' leading pan-allelic neoantigen prediction algorithm recently published in the Immunopeptidomics Special Issue of the journal Molecular & Cellular Proteomics

Personalis CMO and SVP of R&D, Richard Chen, MD, said, "With the ability to identify immune cell populations in the tumor, characterize the B-cell and T-cell receptor repertoires, and better predict neoantigens, we are further expanding the NeXT Platform for additional emerging oncology biomarkers. As we recently demonstrated with our NEOPS biomarker publication, combining both tumor and immune features into a composite biomarker can lead to better stratification of patient response to cancer therapy. These new NeXT Platform features open up opportunities to further enhance composite biomarkers like NEOPS."

These advanced machine learning and algorithmic tools paired with the unique assay design of the NeXT Platform, further Personalis' goal of providing the most comprehensive genomic tumor profiling platform available. The NeXT Platform consolidates multiple biomarker assays into one, enabling a seamless path from translational research to companion diagnostics development.

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in advanced cancer genomics for enabling the next generation of precision cancer therapies and diagnostics. The Personalis NeXT Platform® is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers and clinicians with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. In population sequencing, Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing operations globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to Veterans Affairs' Million Veteran Program. To enable cancer and population sequencing, Personalis' Clinical Laboratory has been built with a focus on clinical accuracy, quality, big data, scale and efficiency. The laboratory is GxP-aligned as well as Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988-certified and College of American Pathologists-accredited. For more information, visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on LinkedIn and Twitter.

