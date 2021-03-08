Personalis Announces Changes To Its Board Of Directors

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for population sequencing and cancer, today announced that it has appointed Dr. Woodrow (Woody) Myers to its Board of Directors and to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board. The company also announced that Patrick J. Balthrop has resigned his position as a director of the company, effective March 8, 2021.

Dr. Myers is currently the managing director of Myers Ventures LLC and has a long and distinguished career in the healthcare industry, most recently serving as the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Healthcare Strategist at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Arizona. He has also held executive positions with Havencrest Healthcare Partners, Corizon Health, and Wellpoint Health Networks. He has served on multiple public, private, and nonprofit boards including Express Scripts, Genomic Health, LipoScience, and SynGen. In higher education he served on the Board of Trustees of Stanford University, the Board of Overseers of Harvard University, and the Board of Trustees of the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science.

Dr. Myers has also been active in government, having served as physician health advisor to the United States Senate Committee on Labor and Human Resources, as Health Commissioner for his home state of Indiana, and as the Commissioner of Health for the City of New York.

Dr. Myers holds a B.S. in Biological Science from Stanford University, and a medical degree (M.D.) from Harvard University. After medical school, he returned to Stanford for his internship, residency and clinical fellowship and, during this time, also completed his M.B.A. at Stanford. Dr. Myers is board-certified in internal medicine and his achievements in medical practice have earned him numerous honors including master, American College of Physicians, member, National Academy of Medicine, and fellow, American Association for Physician Leadership (formerly the American College of Physician Executives).

"I am pleased to join the Board of Personalis at this exciting time in its history. The company's strategic focus on precision medicine is something I'm passionate about and I'm looking forward to helping achieve the vision of the Personalis team," said Dr. Myers.

"I am excited to welcome Woody to the Board of Personalis," said John West, CEO of Personalis. "His extensive experience in the healthcare industry will be exceedingly valuable as we work towards our vision of genomics-driven medicine."

"I am delighted to have Woody join our Board of Directors, as his considerable experience as a healthcare executive and his experience in medicine, business and health policy will be a tremendous asset as the company moves forward and continues executing on our strategic plan," said Jonathan MacQuitty, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board of Personalis. "Also, on behalf of my fellow directors, the company's management team, and shareholders, I would like to thank Pat for the significant contributions he made during his many years of service on the Personalis Board, including as founding chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee."

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in population sequencing and cancer genomics, with a focus on data, scale, efficiency and quality. Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing operations globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to the VA MVP. In oncology, Personalis is transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient's cancer and immune response. The Personalis® ImmunoID NeXT Platform® is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. The Personalis Clinical Laboratory is GxP-aligned as well as CLIA'88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter ( @PersonalisInc).

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements relating to attributes or advantages of the Personalis NeXT Platform, Personalis' business opportunities, leadership, plans, vision or growth, or other future events. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, that could cause actual results to differ materially from any anticipated results or expectations expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Personalis' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Personalis' most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q, the company's registration statement on Form S-3 filed on December 30, 2020, and the company's prospectus supplement filed on January 27, 2021, and include those listed under the caption "Risk Factors." Personalis disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

