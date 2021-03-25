Personal Touch Holding Corp. Identifies And Addresses Data Security Breach

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Personal Touch Holding Corp. (PTHC) announced it is addressing a data breach it discovered on January 27, 2021.

PTHC is the parent company of subsidiaries that operate Medicare-certified home health agencies, licensed home care service agencies, hospice at home services and Early Intervention Programs, as well as a managed care plan in New York. A complete list of these subsidiaries is available at www.pthomecare.com/protects.

PTHC is a business associate of its subsidiaries. In that capacity PTHC performs services that require it have access to personal information of patients and members of its subsidiaries.

Personal Touch Holding Corp. began notifying potentially affected individuals, including current and former patients, and members of its subsidiaries, on March 24, 2021.

Patient's information may include medical treatment information, insurance card and health plan benefit numbers, medical record numbers, first and last name, address, telephone numbers, date of birth, Social Security number, and financial information, including check copies, credit card numbers, and bank account information.

Member information may include Medicaid ID number, ID number, provider name, clinical/medical information, first and last name, address, telephone number, date of birth, Social Security numbers, and credit card numbers and/or banking information, if members paid their Medicaid surplus through credit card or check.

PTHC urges potentially affected individuals to take the steps recommended by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), including placing fraud alerts on their credit files with the three major credit bureaus. Individuals are also advised to be vigilant and monitor account statements and explanations of benefits as well as credit bureau reports, as recommended by the FTC. Upon discovery of the data breach, PTHC immediately began working with third-party forensic data analysts to determine the origins and scope. PTHC also contacted the FBI and will cooperate with them during their investigation. Additionally, PTHC has implemented enhanced monitoring and alerting software.

PTHC has created an incident response line at 833-416-0906. The call center is open between the hours of 9 am - 9 pm Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.

About Personal Touch Holding Corp. Personal Touch Holding Corp, through its subsidiaries has been serving communities by providing a full range of services in the home, including nursing, licensed physical, occupational and speech therapy services, and home health aide services. In New York, a Personal Touch Holding Corp. subsidiary, operates a Medicare Advantage Plan, as well as a managed long term care plan for adults living with long term disabilities.

