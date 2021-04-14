Persona Launches New Gummy Vitamin Packs For The Entire Family

SEATTLE, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Persona Nutrition, a leading personalized vitamin program, is shaking up the vitamin industry with the launch of the world's first daily gummy vitamin packs for the entire family. These daily packs target specific health goals, including immune health, focus, relaxation, everyday support as well as hair, skin and nail health. The new, all-natural gummies, which come pre-sorted in 28 daily pouches, are developed by doctors and nutritionists to support kid, teen and adult health. The new gummy vitamins are free of added sugar, and do not contain artificial sweeteners, flavorings or colors. They are gluten free and vegan. Available through Persona's online Marketplace, the gummy vitamin packs eliminate confusion when selecting the best vitamins for the entire family's nutrition needs, and they help parents who struggle to get their kids to take supplements, or who don't like swallowing pills themselves.

"I'm excited for Persona's new line of gummy vitamins for kids and teens because they feature important nutrients like magnesium, saffron and phosphatidylserine alongside essential vitamins to really focus on some of the most common health concerns parents have for their kids and teens," said Lauren Crosby, MD, FAAP, pediatrician and medical advisor to Persona Nutrition. "Many parents want to do anything they can to support their kids' immunity (aside from keeping them in a bubble), while others want to help them focus while in school and at home. For these specific health goals as well as filling in everyday nutritional gaps, I recommend Persona's gummy vitamin packs to give kids and teens the best start on their wellness journey."

Each gummy uses inulin as a naturally occurring prebiotic, which is a beneficial fiber and supports digestive health. Inulin is found in a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, and adds sweetness to Persona's gummy vitamins without the use of sugar or other added sweeteners.

Kids: Gummy Daily Vitamin PacksPersona's delicious gummy vitamin packs for kids are developed for ages 4 to 12, and feature key nutrients that target specific health needs. The vitamins come in natural fruit flavors, including orange, mango, mixed berry, raspberry and grape.

Everyday Kids pack is designed with two gummy supplements - a multivitamin and a separate magnesium supplement to support muscle and nerve function.

Immune Support Kids pack includes three distinct gummy vitamins, including vitamin C, vitamin D and a dedicated immune vitamin that combines zinc with a unique blend of B vitamins.

Teens: Gummy Daily Vitamin PacksThe new Gummy Essential packs for teens are formulated for ages 13 - 17, and feature research backed nutrients. The vitamins' natural fruit flavors include orange, mango, mixed berry, raspberry, grape, peach and strawberry.

Everyday Teen pack features a multivitamin as well as separate magnesium and saffron gummy vitamins. Saffron is scientifically shown to promote a positive mood.

Focus Teen vitamin pack is designed to help support healthy mood, sleep and energy while promoting attention span with the combination of three gummy supplements - phosphatidylserine, saffron and a multivitamin.

Immune Support Teen pack features three distinct gummy vitamins, including vitamin C, vitamin D and an immune-blend vitamin that includes zinc as well as a unique combination of B vitamins.

Adult : Gummy Daily Vitamin PacksPersona's new Gummy Essential Packs for adults are created for adults 18 years of age and older and specifically address three top health concerns among Americans - immunity, relaxation and beauty from within (hair, skin and nail health).

Relax Adult vitamin pack features Persona's unique herbal sleep blend of L-Tryptophane, lemon balm, chamomile and passionflower extract along with magnesium and saffron to promote relaxation.

Immune Support Adult pack includes echinacea with vitamin C and zinc, a prebiotic and immune formulation with vitamin D in three distinct gummy vitamins.

Glo Getter pack features Persona's custom hair, skin and nail nutrient formulation plus saffron and phosphatidylserine to help promote beauty from within and support mood.

"The introduction of gummy vitamins packed into individual daily pouches is a defining moment in the evolution of our company," commented Jason Brown, founder and CEO, Persona Nutrition. "We understand - based on feedback shared with our on-staff nutritionists - that our customers want the confusion taken out of which vitamins to take themselves as well as what to give to their children. And, as a father of five, I know they would not take pills daily. Our new gummy vitamins achieve this goal without any processed sugar or sweeteners, and our line includes options for kids as well as teens. We all know that kids love gummies, and I can share from personal experience that my four-year-old daughter loves the new Persona gummy vitamins too."

To shop Persona's new Essential Nutrition line featuring gummy vitamin packs, please visit www.personanutrition.com/essential. Follow Persona Marketplace @PersonaMarketplace on social media. Connect with Persona's on-staff nutritionists for a complimentary nutrition coaching session via its Nutritionist by Appointment.

About Persona™Persona™, a Nestlé Health Science (NHSc) company, creates science-backed, uniquely personalized vitamin programs. Each customized program uses high-quality, bioavailable ingredients, delivered to customers' doorsteps. The proprietary algorithm used for the Personalized Nutrition assessments is based on scientific research reviewed by the company's team of MDs, RDs and nutritionists, and factors in lifestyle, individual needs, and prescription medications to deliver vitamin and supplement recommendations as unique as the consumer. Persona Nutrition is available in more than 140 countries via worldwide shipping. To learn more, please visit www.personanutrition.com or www.nestlehealthscience.com.

About Nestlé Health Science (NHSc) Nestlé Health Science (NHSc), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nestlé, is a globally recognized leader in the field of nutritional science. NHSc is committed to empowering healthier lives through nutrition for consumers, patients and their healthcare partners. The company offers an extensive consumer health portfolio of industry-leading medical nutrition, consumer and VMS brands that are science-based solutions covering all facets of health from prevention, to maintenance, all the way through to treatment. NHSc is redefining the approach to their management of health in several key areas such as pediatric health, allergy, acute care, oncology, metabolic health, healthy aging, gastrointestinal health, and inborn errors of metabolism. Headquartered in Switzerland, NHSc employs over 5,000 people around the world, who are committed to making a difference in people's lives, for a healthier today and tomorrow. For more information, visit https://www.nestlehealthscience.com.

