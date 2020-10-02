Perry C. Cook, MD Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perry C. Cook, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of his professional excellence within his post as a Hematologist at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Leading a remarkable career for over 25 years, Dr. Cook has garnered a well-deserving reputation for his commitment to providing top-quality patient-centered care for his patients. He offers a vast repertoire of experience and expertise in all areas of Hematology and Oncology, including Bone Marrow, Transplant, Leukemia, Lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma, and Breast Cancer. In his current capacity, he demonstrates the highest level of professionalism and integrity with the New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Throughout his extensive career, Dr. Cook has held various academic appointments and medical leadership positions. He has served as the chief of hematology and oncology and vice chairman of internal medicine at New York Methodist Hospital (NYM) and later joined the staff at NYU Langone Medical Center, where he served for almost two decades as attending oncologist and director of the adult hematopoietic stem cell transplant program. Prior to joining NYU Langone, Dr. Cook was the chief of the lymphoma program at the Westchester County Medical Center, and also served as chief of hematology and oncology at the Brooklyn Hospital Center and at St. Peter's Medical Center.

An academic scholar, Dr. Cook committed to excellence and gained valuable knowledge as he prepared for his career. His professional medical career began with his internal medicine and hematology-oncology residency and fellowship training at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center. Prior to this, he obtained his medical degree at the University of Iowa College of Medicine in 1977. He is board-certified in Internal Medicine, Hematology, and Medical Oncology.

As a testament to professional excellence, Dr. Cook is the recipient of many awards and accolades. He has been Castle Connolly Doctor since 1999 and named Top Doctor in 2017 by New York Magazine.

Dr. Cook dedicates this honorable recognition in the memory of his dear father, Dr. Leo Cook. In addition, he dedicates his success to his mentors, Dr. John Lindenbaum and Dr. Hymie Nosser.

For further information, please visit https://www.nyp.org/brooklyn.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perry-c-cook-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301144878.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who