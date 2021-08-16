Perrone Robotics Hires International Transportation And Transit Veteran Joseph Holmes As Vice President Of Global Business Development

CROZET, Va., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrone Robotics, Inc. , a leading provider of fully autonomous vehicle (AV) technology and turnkey vehicle solutions for the mobility of people and things, today announced the hire of respected transit and AV mobility veteran, Joseph Holmes, as the company's VP, Global Business Development. Holmes brings over 16 years of experience in global sales within the transit and transportation industry with a focus on AV innovation and electric (zero-emission) deployments for passenger, goods, and material handling.

In his role at Perrone Robotics, Holmes will lead the company's sales efforts to expand AV customer deployments and focus on end-to-end mobility solutions to increase efficiencies across the transit and transportation value chain. Holmes joins Perrone after recently serving as director of sales for North America for EasyMile where he was responsible for driving sales activity and increasing the number of active deployments in North America.

"We are always looking to bring on the absolute best talent to help us continuously innovate to meet the increasing demands for AV deployments across commercial, industrial and government sectors," said Paul Perrone, founder and chief executive officer of Perrone Robotics. "Joe's understanding of the autonomous vehicle space and comprehensive understanding of the customer requirements represent a vital asset to our growth strategy. His addition to our senior leadership team has a direct impact on our ability to serve customers both in the United States and internationally. Joe will play a key role to help us establish Perrone Robotics as the reliable fully autonomous mobility solution of choice."

"I'm really excited to be joining Perrone Robotics' market-leading team. I look forward to bringing my passion for the product and experience of the industry to help drive innovation and the business forward," stated Joseph Holmes, VP of Global Business Development.

Holmes joins the Perrone Robotics team during a high-growth period for the company with recent announcements on the expansion of secondary facilities at the American Center for Mobility (ACM), and capital investment from Capstone Holdings Inc. Over the past few months, the company has hired and promoted professionals both in-office and in work-from-home positions across the country.

About Perrone Robotics, Inc.Perrone is a leading provider of fully autonomous vehicle systems. The company delivers mobility excellence via TONY® (short for "TO Navigate You"), a vehicle independent retrofit kit for use in the autonomous transit of people and goods in geo-fenced and localized operations. TONY embeds inside any vehicle for any job to provide a complete "artificial driver" solution that brings full autonomy in a safety certifiable framework. Proven, piloted and in commercial production, Perrone autonomous systems help commercial, municipal, and governmental customers increase transportation efficiencies, enhance safety, and accelerate zero-emission electric vehicle deployment. The company also offers a portfolio of existing turnkey autonomous shuttles and vehicles pre-integrated with the TONY retrofit kit. Learn more www.perronerobotics.com or follow us @perronerobotics.

