Perrigo Completes Acquisition Of Market-Leading OTC Self-Care Brands In Eastern Europe

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE; TASE: PRGO), a leading global provider of Quality, Affordable Self-Care Products, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of three Eastern European OTC skincare and hair loss treatment brands, Emolium ®, Iwostin ® and Loxon ® from Sanofi. The acquisition underscores the numerous bolt-on opportunities that are advancing Perrigo's transformation to a consumer-focused, global self-care company.

Svend Andersen, Executive Vice President and President Consumer Self-Care International commented, "The acquisition of these market-leading OTC brands highlights the attractive growth opportunities available across Europe and further strengthens our robust self-care portfolio. Our best-in-class skincare competencies coupled with a full product pipeline, enables us to expand these margin accretive brands that consumers trust into growing geographies."

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE; TASE: PRGO) is a leading provider of Quality, Affordable Self-Care Products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Led by its consumer self-care strategy, Perrigo is the largest store brand OTC player in the U.S. in the categories in which it competes through more than 9,000 SKUs under customer 'own brand' labels. Additionally, Perrigo is a Top 5 OTC company by revenue in Europe, where it markets more than 200 branded OTC products throughout 28 countries. The Company also commercializes and manufactures generic prescription products in the U.S. Visit Perrigo online at www.perrigo.com.

