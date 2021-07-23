Perpetual: Promotes Traci Gentry To Principal

DARIEN, Conn., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perpetual:, the premier Consumer Brands Talent Advisory Firm for the world's most inspiring consumer brands, is pleased to announce the promotion of Traci Gentry to Principal.

Perpetual: is pleased to announce the promotion of Traci Gentry to Principal.

Traci Gentry was hired as a Senior Director at Perpetual in January 2019. Her performance over the last two years (including a challenging pandemic year) has earned her the recognition of this promotion. Traci has distinguished herself with her incredible delivery to existing clients all while creating business opportunities for Perpetual with new clients. She will continue to lead delivery and aid in client generation across the Marketing & Sales, Operations, Human Resources, Legal and Finance verticals.

"Traci is a leader at Perpetual whose ability to delivery on complex searches is unparalleled. Traci also has begun to attract considerable client interest and is becoming a force in drawing new business to the firm sourced through her deep knowledge of the Consumer Brand landscape. She has contributed immensely to our record breaking H1 performance this year that has seen Perpetual: roar back to life in the US and Europe after the pandemic," says Steve Morrissey, Perpetual's Founder & CEO.

"Traci has an exceptional 'can-do' attitude that allows her to take on and deliver on projects that are helping Perpetual establish itself as the go-to talent resource in Consumer Brands, both in the US and Europe. I am very proud of what Traci has accomplished in her time with us and I cannot wait to celebrate this promotion with her at our corporate retreat in Paris later this year," says Pierre Trippitelli, Perpetual's European Managing Partner.

Traci lives and breathes our brand values and is making a difference across every part of the firm. She has been involved in every facet of the firm's growth and progression in her time here and is becoming one of the leaders in talent for the Consumer Brands sector. This promotion is well deserved, and Perpetual is thrilled to see Traci taking this next step within the business.

"For me, this promotion is the culmination of the investments that Steve and the management team have made in me over the last two years," says Traci. "I found a home at Perpetual and I am grateful for all of the opportunity that has been afforded me. I look forward to becoming a bigger part of the management team and working toward the continued growth of Perpetual."

About Perpetual

Perpetual is a boutique Consumer Brands Talent Advisory Firm that consults with clients on how to attract, retain, assess, and coach what is the most critical resource in any organization - human capital. We work with Fortune 500 companies, as well as start-ups, family-owned, and private, equity-backed businesses. At the core of our delivery is a trusting and open partnership with our clients and candidates. Our global team prides itself on our high levels of transparency, agility and integrity. We deliver solutions in three distinct areas: Talent Acquisition, Talent Development, and Talent Analytics. For more information, please visit our website and/or our company LinkedIn page.

Contact: Massimo De Paola |617.905.2115 | massimo@beperpetual.com | www.beperpetual.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perpetual-promotes-traci-gentry-to-principal-301340248.html

SOURCE Perpetual