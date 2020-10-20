Peroni Partners With Antoni Porowski To Spread The Joy Of Aperitivo With New, Holiday Hosting Campaign

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peroni unveils today the Joy of Aperitivo, an exciting, new holiday entertaining campaign with New York Times -bestselling author and food expert Antoni Porowski. All season long, Peroni and Antoni will celebrate in style and bring timeless, Italian sophistication to the holidays through exclusive recipes and virtual cooking classes with Antoni, which will be given away via consumer-led giveaway.

"Antoni is our ideal holiday host," said Michelle Nagel, Marketing Manager for Peroni at Molson Coors Beverage Company. "He's sophisticated yet approachable, effortlessly cool and much like our premium, Italian lager, makes any culinary experience feel a little bit more special. In our eyes, there was no better person to collaborate with on our Joy of Aperitivo program."

Through retail promotions, digital marketing, and social media content, Peroni's partnership with Antoni aims to elevate seasonal gatherings.

"I am so excited to work with Peroni and share my own take on classic Italian entertaining," said Antoni. "Now more than ever, we need a reason to celebrate and these recipes are the perfect way to dress up your holidays, especially when they are paired with a Peroni."

Front and center to the campaign are four, easy-to-make recipes developed by Antoni. Accessible via peroniholiday.com and QR codes on in-store displays, each puts a festive, birra-inspired twist on aperitivo, the traditional Italian-style happy hour. Featured dishes include Peroni Lemon Artichoke Dip, slow-roasted Birra-Braised Pork Shoulder and Peroni-Battered Fritto Misto with skillet-fried calamari, zucchini, and sage leaves. Consumers will also be able to imbibe on the Peroni Regalo, a specialty holiday cocktail mixed with birra, bourbon and spicy notes of cinnamon and clove.

By entering Peroni's consumers-led sweepstakes, three grand prize winners will have the opportunity to make these recipes live with Antoni via Zoom through the ultimate, virtual cooking experience. Four additional prize recipients will also receive a copy of Antoni's cookbook, Antoni in the Kitchen.

To enter the sweepstakes and try Antoni's exclusive catalogue of Peroni-inspired recipes, visit peroniholiday.com and follow along on Instagram , Facebook or Twitter .

About Peroni Nastro AzzurroBrewed in Italy to the original recipe since 1963, Peroni Nastro Azzurro exemplifies the traditions of Italian craftsmanship, passion and flair. Born in Rome, 1963, Birra Peroni brewed what was to become their greatest and most famous export: Peroni Nastro Azzurro. Created to reflect the emergence of Italian luxury in fashion and design, it was designed with the sharp, sophisticated beer drinker in mind. Peroni Nastro Azzurro is gently brewed to give an intensely crisp, refreshing taste with that unmistakable touch of true Italian style.

