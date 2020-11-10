Permuta Wins US Air Force AFWERX SBIR Phase II Contract With One Stop Ops

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Permuta Technologies, a mission readiness software company, today announced that it was recently awarded a U.S. Air Force Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract through AFWERX and the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) Space Vehicles Directorate and Information Directorate. The Air Force will gain the benefit of achieving one common operating picture and unifying readiness data.

Air Force commanders, at all levels, need to possess combat readiness of Airmen at all fighter squadrons. This wealth of data includes training data, missions flown, aircraft maintenance, medical requirements to name a few. Since this data exists in silos and in varying formats, it has been challenging to get a common operational picture. video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D2lOG9GJi18

"Permuta's software offering, known as DefenseReady, will further our efforts to make progress," said Lt Col Nicholas Sigler, the former 27 th Fighter Squadron Director of Operations. "This software has been developed for ease-of-use, with a configurable operations dashboard across unlimited integrated data sources," said Sigler.

"We are honored to have this opportunity to impact and improve US Air Force operations with our 'One Stop Ops' solution using our DefenseReady software," said Chris Garner, a Permuta executive. "Our goal is to give squadron leaders reliable access to trusted, near real-time information. Leveraging data rather than collecting it, squadron leaders will improve the quality of their operations and maintenance decisions to ultimately improve their squadron's readiness," said Garner.

About AFWERX

AFWERX is an innovation arm of the U.S. Air Force established in 2017. Its focus is to provide non-traditional innovators the opportunity to solve challenges and increase effectiveness within the Air Force. AFWERX has partnered with the U.S. Air Force SBIR with a start-up approach. They have accelerated timelines and processes to quickly scale innovation within the DoD.

About Permuta

Permuta Technologies Inc. ( www.permuta.com), a software manufacturer, creates software tailored for military and civilian organizations. With deep experience in the government, Permuta understands the challenges agencies face to protect and meet mission-critical initiatives. As a trusted leader in delivering solutions built and designed for government, Permuta is committed to increasing effectiveness and readiness so agencies can confidently execute their mission. Permuta combines its deep experience in government with their technology background to help accelerate readiness and enablement with their workforce solutions. Their products, built on Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Dynamics 365, are the only solutions in the market that cover all federal readiness management needs in one system, including force readiness, training, performance and asset management, medical readiness, mission planning and more.

