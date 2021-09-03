Perma-Fix Awarded $6.5 Million Contract

ATLANTA, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (PESI) - Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. Report (the "Company") today announced that it has been awarded a service contract supporting the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory valued at $6.5 million over the next nine months.

Mark Duff, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am pleased to report this latest project award supporting the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), which includes remediation, demolition and waste management services. This award builds upon similar projects over the past several years at LBNL that illustrate our success with this client conducting complex remediation and demolition in radiological environments. Importantly, our bidding pipeline continues to increase, and we remain optimistic that a number of important DOE and other projects will be awarded in the near future."

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the DOE, the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company's nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" which are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to various business risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements generally are identifiable by use of the words such as "believe", "expects", "intends", "anticipate", "plan to", "estimates", "projects", and similar expressions. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to: bidding pipeline; contract awards in the near future; and contract value. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance such expectations will prove to be correct. There are a variety of factors which could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those described in this release, including, without limitation, future economic conditions; industry conditions; competitive pressures; our ability to apply and market our new technologies; the government or such other party to a contract granted to us fails to abide by or comply with the contract or to deliver waste as anticipated under the contract or terminates existing contracts; Congress fails to provides funding for the DOD's and DOE's remediation projects; inability to obtain new foreign and domestic remediation contracts; impact of COVID-19; and the additional factors referred to under "Risk Factors" and "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" of our 2020 Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs for quarter ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The Company makes no commitment to disclose any revisions to forward-looking statements, or any facts, events or circumstances after the date hereof that bear upon forward-looking statements.

