Perma-Fix Announces Appointment Of Renowned Public And Private Sector Environmental Leader Kerry C. Duggan To Board Of Directors

ATLANTA, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (PESI) - Get Report (the "Company") today announced the appointment of Kerry C. Duggan to the Company's Board of Directors. Ms. Duggan is one of the nation's premier environmental policy experts, having held senior roles in government, as well as the private, academic and non-profit sectors.

Ms. Duggan is the founder of SustainabiliD, a sustainability and strategy consulting firm. In February 2021, Governor Whitmer appointed Ms. Duggan to the State of Michigan's Council on Climate Solutions, to advise on the implementation of the MI Healthy Climate Plan, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to transition toward economywide carbon neutrality. In 2020-21, Ms. Duggan was a policy advisor and surrogate for the Biden campaign. Ms. Duggan was also a Biden appointee to the Biden-Sanders Unity Climate Change Task Force. After her time in federal service, Ms. Duggan co-founded the Smart Cities Lab, was a Partner with the Honorable Thomas J. Ridge's firm, RIDGE-LANE Limited Partners, and served on the external advisory board of the University of Michigan's Erb Institute for Global Sustainable Enterprise and was a Board Member at the Global Council for Science and the Environment. She was also a Trustee of the University Liggett School. In 2018, Ms. Duggan was named to the prestigious "40 Under 40" list by Crain's Detroit Business.

Ms. Duggan spent nearly seven years in federal service, including in the Obama-Biden White House as Deputy Director for Policy to then Vice President Joe Biden for energy, environment, climate and distressed communities. Simultaneously, she served as Deputy Director of the Detroit Federal Working Group to support Detroit's revitalization. Prior to the White House, Ms. Duggan held several senior roles at the Department of Energy, including as Secretary Moniz's embedded Liaison to the City of Detroit (where she championed a citywide LED streetlight conversion), and in the Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy as Director of Stakeholder Engagement, Director of Legislative, Regulatory & Urban Affairs, and as a Senior Policy Advisor. She is also on the advisory boards of RockCreek, Aclima, Inc., Walker-Miller Energy Services, and Arctaris Impact Investors. She is a Senior Fellow with the Federation of American Scientists. Ms. Duggan earned her B.S. in Environmental Studies from the University of Vermont and her M.S. in Natural Resource Policy & Behavior from the University of Michigan.

"Throughout my career, helping address this nation's most pressing environmental challenges has been one of my highest priorities," stated Ms. Duggan. "I welcome the opportunity to work alongside the senior management team at Perma-Fix, given the Company's proven track record of putting science to work, developing unique and cost-effective solutions to legacy radioactive waste—which has not only become an urgent priority for the safety and well-being of the community, but is also a considerable financial liability for the nation. I believe that Perma-Fix has the leadership, technologies and expertise to help solve these complex problems, while dramatically reducing the economic burden on the government and taxpayers and allowing us to collectively be better stewards of our environment."

Mark Duff, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are honored to welcome Ms. Duggan to the Board of Directors, as a leading figure in both the environmental and energy sectors. Kerry brings extensive experience having held senior roles in business, government, academic, and non-profit organizations. She is recognized and sought after as a leader in areas such as clean energy, climate resilience, and environmental protection. We look forward to working closely with Kerry and leveraging her unique relationships at all levels of government to advance our objectives to provide waste management technologies and capabilities that will reduce adverse environmental impacts while increasing value to our clients. We believe her experience and vision are closely aligned with our mission."

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the U.S Department of Energy ("DOE"), the U.S Department of Defense ("DOD"), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company's nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide.

Please visit us at http://www.perma-fix.com.

