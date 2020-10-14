Perla A. Rodriguez Selected To Serve As President Of The Board Of Directors Of The Bay Area Gardeners Scholarship Foundation (BAGSF)

Rodriguez has been instrumental in expanding the board and leading through the pandemic

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Voler Strategic Advisors announced that Chief Executive Officer, Perla A. Rodriguez, was selected unanimously to serve as the President of the Bay Area Gardeners Scholarship Foundation's Board of Directors.

Having been a long-time financial supporter of the organization, including serving as a member of the Board of Directors, Rodriguez has championed the BAGSF's mission of providing academic scholarships to students facing significant financial barriers.

"I am excited to continue working with my colleagues to help make the dreams of so many students a reality," said Perla Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer, Voler Strategic Advisors. "As a student that relied on scholarships and grants to get through college, I know first-hand how hard these students are working to graduate. By helping them, we are also strengthening our communities."

In her career, Rodriguez has been recognized as one of Silicon Valley Business Journal's 100 Women of Influence, received Silicon Valley Business Journal's Latino Leadership Award, received an Emmy nomination, won countless industry awards and has over two decades of experience in public relations. As Chief Executive Officer for Voler Strategic Advisors, Rodriguez has grown the company into one of the most distinguished public relations firms in the Bay Area.

Rodriguez holds a BA in International relations from Stanford University and a MPA from the University of San Francisco.

About Bay Area Gardeners Scholarship Foundation: Bay Area Gardeners Scholarship Foundation (BAGSF) is a non-profit organization committed to providing scholarships to students facing significant financial barriers to actualize their college goals. Catalino Tapia, the visionary gardener and founder of BAGSF, began this organization by knocking on his clients' doors and asking them to join him in his efforts to help young people attend college. His story of planting seeds of hope and empowering young people has traveled around the world. Mr. Tapia has been featured by NPR, Don Francisco, and is the recipient of the prestigious Jefferson Award. BAGSF supports students in the counties of San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara. The foundation's goal is to also instill a sense of pride and spirit of giving.

For more information, visit bayareagardenersscholarshipfoundation.com or Facebook @bayareagardenersscholarshipfoundation.

About Voler Strategic Advisors: Voler Strategic Advisors is a full-service strategic communications firm offering public relations, crisis management, and communications strategies that help organizations achieve their full potential. At Voler, we believe that great communications drive great results. We offer solutions that are client-inspired, success driven and always inclusive of the communities that you serve.

For more information: www.volersa.com

