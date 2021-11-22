PerkinElmer Launches Cloud Based Solution To Enable Remote Lab Management

PerkinElmer, Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced the launch of its PKeye™ Workflow Monitor, a cloud-based platform enabling laboratory personnel to remotely manage and monitor their PerkinElmer instruments...

PerkinElmer, Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced the launch of its PKeye™ Workflow Monitor, a cloud-based platform enabling laboratory personnel to remotely manage and monitor their PerkinElmer instruments and workflows in real-time.

The PKeye Workflow Monitor offers scientists and researchers 24/7 access and visibility into their laboratory operations. With a cloud-based web design and centralized summary dashboard, authorized users can monitor and view real-time status updates, receive notifications, run completion data and view video clips remotely from their office, a meeting or the comfort of their homes.

"With the PKeye Workflow Monitor, researchers can confidently walk away from their laboratory instruments without concern of disruptions to productivity or throughput," said James Atwood, general manager of Applied Genomics, PerkinElmer. "Through instant notifications and remote web-access, this platform provides users with confidence that their samples are moving efficiently through extraction, quality control and liquid handling processes."

With the option to receive notifications via email or SMS, the PKeye Workflow Monitor informs users of the start, stop and completion of operations. It can also notify users if manual intervention is needed, such as the replenishment of tips or need to refill reagents. With instruments enabled with video recording capabilities, the platform can also record and store specific events and errors, allowing authorized users to study them at a later date.

The PKeye Workflow Monitor is currently able to facilitate visual monitoring of the PerkinElmer JANUS® G3, Sciclone® G3 and Zephyr® G3 workstations. It is also compatible with the Company's LabChip® GX Touch™ instrument and the chemagic™ 360 platform.

To learn more about this offering, click here.

About PerkinElmerPerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers, and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, we deliver unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food, and applied markets. We strategically partner with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Our dedicated team of about 15,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the well-being and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122005294/en/