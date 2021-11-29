PerkinElmer Confirms That Omicron Variant Does Not Impact SARS-CoV-2 Detection Capability Of Its RT-PCR Assays

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that the performance of its SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assays are not impacted by the emergence of Omicron (B.

PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) - Get PerkinElmer, Inc. Report, a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that the performance of its SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assays are not impacted by the emergence of Omicron (B.1.1.529), a variant of concern that was recently identified by the World Health Organization (WHO).

There are more than 30 Omicron mutations reported in the S gene of SARS-CoV-2. PerkinElmer's assays do not target the S gene for SARS-CoV-2 detection and are not affected by these S gene mutations. In silico assessment against variant databases such as GISAID confirm that none of the mutations associated with Omicron variant impact PerkinElmer's PCR based diagnostic kits.

"Omicron contains a large number of mutations in the S gene, adding to concerns about transmissibility, immune system evasion, and vaccine resistance. It is critical to ensure that the diagnostic accuracy of SARS-CoV-2 detection assays is not compromised due to Omicron and other variants," said Arvind Kothandaraman, managing director of specialty diagnostics at PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer's comprehensive SARS-CoV-2 portfolio includes high throughput RNA extraction, FDA EUA and CE marked RT-PCR kits for SARS-CoV-2 detection. Additional solutions offered by PerkinElmer include: PCR and sequencing workflows for detection of mutations associated with SARS-CoV-2 and an extensive immunodiagnostics portfolio including ELISA, chemiluminescence, time-resolved fluorescence, lateral flow based antigen as well as serology testing.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers, and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, we deliver unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food, and applied markets. We strategically partner with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Our dedicated team of about 15,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the well-being and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com.

