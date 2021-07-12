Perkin Industries Announces Majority Ownership Acquisition Of Digital Media Company I Love My Dog So Much, LLC

Perkin Industries acquired majority stake in I Love My Dog So Much, LLC an online magazine focused on dogs, including entertainment, wellness, and educational resources for pet owners, advocacy, and animal rescue.

NEW ORLEANS, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perkin Industries, known for a continually evolving and high-performing portfolio that spans social media and media, healthcare and healthcare services, and real estate, among others, recently acquired the majority stake in digital media company I Love My Dog So Much, LLC .

I Love My Dog So Much, LLC has been steadily growing its presence since 2009, growing from a few fans to a full fledge media outlet offering original content by distinguished journalists. Today, with a reach of over 15 million people, I Love My Dog So Much is one of the largest and most engaged pet pages on Facebook, with a proven track record of crafting meaningful stories about dogs, that resonate with pet owners across the globe.

With I Love My Dog So Much's recently revamped website ( www.ilovemydogsomuch.com), the team has been focused on growing its other social media platforms, including Instagram, Pinterest, and Tik Tok.

In 2020 the pet industry has reached over $100 billion dollars, growing around 1.5% yearly. With over 300 million pets in America, the demand for pet products continues to increase. Our audience, composed mainly of pet owners, is interested in health, training, and general information across difference breeds. I Love My Dog So Much, LLC has partnered with startup companies in each of these industries to bring the newest information to our platform. I Love My Dog So Much, LLC strives to provide entertainment as well practical information and useful resources.

I Love My Dog So Much's unlimited potential has been evident over the past 5 years to Perkin Industries Chairman and CEO, Nicolas Perkin. "We have enjoyed working with I Love My Dog So Much and to be a part of the company's tremendous growth. As the managing partner, we are invested to take our platform to the next level by expanding content to build engagement with our community. We are looking forward to moving away from the past and lead the company in its next phase of evolution as we begin new marketing and sales efforts. Part of the full makeover will be content enhancement, focusing on the interest points of dog owners. We are doing this by partnering with pet startups in the various sectors such as health products, training, and finding the right pet for your family."

About Perkin Industries

Perkin Industries is headquartered in New Orleans Louisiana, with operations in New York and California. Across their portfolio of companies, Perkin Industries reaches over 36 million US based consumers and business. Perkin Industries focuses on cash producing companies that would benefit from the Perkin Industries' infrastructure as well as from its focus on execution and growth.

About I Love My Dog So Much, LLC

I Love My Dog So Much is an American-based online magazine focused on dogs, including entertainment, wellness, educational resources for pet owners, advocacy, inspiring stories, and animal rescue. I Love My Dog So Much has 5,725,000 Facebook fans with 45 million ad impressions. As a mission driven brand, I Love My Dog So Much inspires their audience to help the animals they love through their non-profit foundation.

