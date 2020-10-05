Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Jeremy Sobotta, President and CFO, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Inc. (TSXV: PINK), joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange to open the market to celebrate the company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and kick-off Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Inc. is a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high resolution, real time, advanced imaging tools and artificial intelligence to address unmet medical needs. For more information visit: https://www.perimetermed.com/

Date: Monday October 5, 2020 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

