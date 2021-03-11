Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Announces Closing Of Upsized $360 Million Initial Public Offering

HOUSTON, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (the "Company"), a blank check company sponsored by an affiliate of Carnelian Energy Capital Management, L.P. ("Carnelian") and formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 36,000,000 units. Total gross proceeds from the offering were $360 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, the Company is targeting companies that focus on environmentally sound infrastructure, industrial applications and disruptive technologies that eliminate or mitigate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and/or enhance resilience to climate change, a thematic that the Company refers to as Mitigation and Adaptation. The Company's sponsor is an affiliate of Carnelian, a Houston-based investment firm that focuses on opportunities in the North American energy space.

The units began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "PDOT.U" on March 9, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-fifth of one warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "PDOT" and "PDOT WS," respectively.

UBS Securities LLC and Barclays Capital Inc. acted as joint book running managers for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,400,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: UBS Securities LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, telephone: (888) 827-7275 or email: ol-prospectusrequest@ubs.com, or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, email: barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, tel: (888) 603-5847.

A registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 8, 2021. Copies of the registration statement, as amended, can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and any prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

