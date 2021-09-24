Performance Trust And Chicago Debates, Bridging The Education Gap For 10 Years

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Trust is a learning organization built on a foundation of intellectual curiosity and debate and is committed to intellectual honesty, integrity, and results. This Fall, Performance Trust is proud to celebrate ten years of continued partnership with Chicago Debates, an organization committed to empowering urban youth through academic debate.

"Chicago Debates unlocks for students the capacity to be intellectually curious, find their voice, and lead in an increasingly polarized world," says David Gobberdiel, Managing Director and Head of Balance Sheet Strategy at Performance Trust. "At Performance Trust, we celebrate strong opinions—supported by evidence—to drive great results. We're humbled to be a small part of Chicago Debates' work, on behalf of students, in our hometown of Chicago."

The continued partnership enables the youth of Chicago to find their voice, realize advancement in educational achievement in high school and college, and contribute to and become leaders in their community.

"For over a decade, Performance Trust has partnered with Chicago Debates to bridge the educational opportunity gap for thousands of middle and high school students from Chicago Public Schools. We are immensely grateful for that partnership and for their commitment in helping to build a more equitable future for some of Chicago's most marginalized youth," says Dr. Toinette Gunn, Executive Director of Chicago Debates. "We are thrilled that Performance Trust shares our passion for investing in the cultivation of academic, social-emotional, career, and leadership skills for deserving Chicago Public School students. The development of these skills not only has a positive impact on students' academic performance, but also prepares them for career success and future roles of leadership. We look forward to expanding our partnership with Performance Trust as we embark upon our five-year goal to serve 1000+ more students."

About Performance Trust Capital Partners: Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC is committed to helping financial institutions improve their long-term performance and deliver shareholder value. Identifying your path to independence requires better tools and clear insights, which lead to great decisions. For over 25 years, Performance Trust has empowered community financial institutions to remain the heartbeat of their communities through distinctive insights, disciplined decision making, and actionable advice. For more information, go to www.performancetrust.com.

