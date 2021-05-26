Performance Shipping Inc. To Participate In Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference

ATHENS, Greece, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) , (the "Company"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, today announced that Anthony Argyropoulos, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 14th Annual Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference in the Tanker and Bulker panel on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 8:25 a.m. ET. A webcast will be available at the following link: Tanker & Bulker Panel

About the Company

Performance Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of Aframax tankers. The Company's current fleet is employed primarily in the spot market, and in some cases, on short to medium-term time charters with leading energy companies and traders.

