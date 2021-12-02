Performance Food Group Company To Present At The 2021 Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Conference; Reaffirms Fiscal 2022 Outlook

Performance Food Group Company (PFG) (PFGC) - Get Performance Food Group Company Report Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer George Holm and Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Jim Hope will address investors today at the 2021 Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Conference.

PFG will webcast its presentation live today, Thursday, December 2, at 9:45 a.m. ET. The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode on investors.pfgc.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be made available later today.

PFG reaffirms its outlook for the fiscal second quarter of 2022 and continues to expect net sales to be in a range of $12.7 billion to $12.9 billion and Adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $210 million to $225 million.

For the full fiscal year 2022, PFG continues to expect net sales to be in a range of $49.5 billion to $50.5 billion and Adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $940 million to $960 million. This outlook includes the impact of 10 months of Core-Mark's business results.

PFG's Adjusted EBITDA outlook excludes the impact of certain income and expense items that management believes are not part of underlying operations. These items may include, but are not limited to, loss on early extinguishment of debt, restructuring charges, certain tax items, and charges associated with non-recurring professional and legal fees associated with acquisitions. PFG's management cannot estimate on a forward-looking basis the impact of these income and expense items on its reported Net income, which could be significant, are difficult to predict and may be highly variable. As a result, PFG does not provide a reconciliation to the closest corresponding GAAP financial measure for its Adjusted EBITDA outlook. Please see the "Forward-Looking Statements" section of this release for a discussion of certain risks to PFG's outlook.

About Performance Food Group Company

Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations in the U.S. and parts of Canada. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PFG and our family of companies market and deliver quality food and related products to 300,000+ locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG's success as a Fortune 200 company is achieved through our more than 30,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, visit pfgc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005310/en/