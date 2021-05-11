Performance Food Group Company Announces Addition Of Vice President Of Diversity & Inclusion

Performance Food Group Company (PFG) (PFGC) - Get Report is pleased to announce that Claudia Mills, formerly with Richmond-based Altria Group, Inc., will start as its Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion, effective May 17. She will fill a vital role on PFG's senior Human Resources leadership team.

"We are excited to bring Claudia's significant experience and expertise to PFG," said Chairman, President & CEO George Holm. "PFG has grown over the years by bringing together companies and cultures that share many similarities, but what truly makes us successful is our focus on taking advantage of the different strengths of each organization and its associates."

Ms. Mills blends deep knowledge of diversity and inclusion with demonstrated expertise in transformation to drive culture change. She worked with Altria for almost 22 years, progressing from field sales to corporate positions in training, communications, transformation, diversity and inclusion. Most recently, she served as Director of Inclusion, Diversity and Equality, delivering an enterprise strategy to drive culture and business transformation and instituting a framework and model to support sustainable value and success. Ms. Mills, who was born in Mexico and became a U.S. citizen when she was in high school, was integral in introducing Employee Resource Groups (ERG) at Altria and was the founding member of its Hispanic ERG. She earned an associate's degree in Business from Marymount California University in Palos Verdes and a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

"With Claudia's leadership, we are looking forward to accelerating our diversity and inclusion efforts across PFG's family of companies - creating a greater sense of belonging for our associates and all those we proudly serve every day," said Erika Davis, Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer. "Adding Claudia's strong voice and demonstrated expertise in delivering sustainable results will help us provide the engagement and outreach we need across our businesses, with those we serve, and in the communities where we operate. We're thrilled to add her talents to our team!"

About Performance Food Group Company

Built on the many proud histories of our family of companies, Performance Food Group is a customer-centric foodservice distribution leader headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Grounded by roots that date back to a grocery peddler in 1885, PFG today has a nationwide network of over 100 distribution facilities, thousands of talented associates and valued suppliers across the country. With the goal of helping our customers thrive, we market and deliver quality food and related products to over 200,000 locations including independent and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, healthcare facilities, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. Building strong relationships is core to PFG's success - from connecting associates with great career opportunities to connecting valued suppliers and quality products with PFG's broad and diverse customer base. To learn more about PFG, visit pfgc.com.

